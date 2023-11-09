Dundee United on the road: The story so far as Tangerines gear up for 4 successive away games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United on the road: The story so far as Tangerines gear up for 4 successive away games

The Tangerines will travel to Dunfermline, Falkirk, Dumfries and Greenock in the next three weeks.

Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are gearing up for life on the road.

Three weeks; four away fixtures; three different competitions.

Jim Goodwin’s side face Dunfermline on Friday evening before a trip to Falkirk seven days later on SPFL Trust Trophy duty.

A Scottish Cup showdown with Queen of the South follows, then it’s back to Championship duty at Cappielow against Morton.

The Terrors won’t experience home comforts again until December 9 when Ayr United visit Tannadice.

On paper, a gruelling prospect.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring at Arbroath. Image: SNS

In reality, there is plenty of cause for optimism, given how United have shone on their travels — compared with five wins from nine games on their own patch.

A false start

Goodwin’s charges, undercooked and just 48 days days on from succumbing to relegation from the Premiership, endured a nightmare start to the campaign against League Two side The Spartans in Edinburgh.

Blair Henderson scored the only goal of the game at Ainslie Park as United kicked off their ultimately doomed Viaplay Cup campaign with defeat.

A dejected Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at full-time at Spartans
A dejected Goodwin at full-time at Spartans. Image: SNS

Coach Dave Bowman exchanged words with a couple of irate supporters on his way down the tunnel, while United directors received a few verbal volleys from fans gathered below the hospitality area.

A worrying start.

Yet, that result on July 15 remains the last time the Tannadice outfit tasted defeat away from home.

New signings have gelled, understanding and confidence has been built and — perhaps most crucially — Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult, bona fide difference makers, were recruited in the aftermath of that chastening defeat in the capital.

Momentum

Since then, United have played eight away games.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham, pictured, scoring against Airdrie
Kai Fotheringham, pictured, scored twice against Airdrie. Image: SNS

They have won seven of those, with their opening Championship fixture against Arbroath at Gayfield — traditionally a difficult venue and in front of the BBC cameras — a statement triumph.

The visitors swept to a 4-0 win.

United have defeated Ayr United 3-0 at Somerset Park and can boast a 5-0 dismantling of Partick Thistle at Firhill. They have scored 19 goals on their travels since that miserable afternoon in Edinburgh.

The Terrors’ tally of 16 goals scored in six Championship matches is the joint-most prolific in the SPFL with Celtic and Falkirk. Partick Thistle (14) and Rangers (12) follow.

Keeping it tight

United’s defensive record on the road is even more impressive, conceding just two goals in nine games — with only one of those coming in the Championship.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton has only conceded one goal away from home. Image: SNS

The Tangerines are level with Rangers in boasting the most watertight defence away from home in British league football, with the likes of Jack Walton, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt all impressing.

United’s fate in two cup competitions — as well as their ongoing momentum in the Championship — will hinge on continuing their fine form on their travels.

