Dundee United on the road: The story so far as Tangerines gear up for 4 successive away games

Dundee United are gearing up for life on the road.

Three weeks; four away fixtures; three different competitions.

Jim Goodwin’s side face Dunfermline on Friday evening before a trip to Falkirk seven days later on SPFL Trust Trophy duty.

A Scottish Cup showdown with Queen of the South follows, then it’s back to Championship duty at Cappielow against Morton.

The Terrors won’t experience home comforts again until December 9 when Ayr United visit Tannadice.

On paper, a gruelling prospect.

In reality, there is plenty of cause for optimism, given how United have shone on their travels — compared with five wins from nine games on their own patch.

A false start

Goodwin’s charges, undercooked and just 48 days days on from succumbing to relegation from the Premiership, endured a nightmare start to the campaign against League Two side The Spartans in Edinburgh.

Blair Henderson scored the only goal of the game at Ainslie Park as United kicked off their ultimately doomed Viaplay Cup campaign with defeat.

Coach Dave Bowman exchanged words with a couple of irate supporters on his way down the tunnel, while United directors received a few verbal volleys from fans gathered below the hospitality area.

A worrying start.

Yet, that result on July 15 remains the last time the Tannadice outfit tasted defeat away from home.

New signings have gelled, understanding and confidence has been built and — perhaps most crucially — Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult, bona fide difference makers, were recruited in the aftermath of that chastening defeat in the capital.

Momentum

Since then, United have played eight away games.

They have won seven of those, with their opening Championship fixture against Arbroath at Gayfield — traditionally a difficult venue and in front of the BBC cameras — a statement triumph.

The visitors swept to a 4-0 win.

United have defeated Ayr United 3-0 at Somerset Park and can boast a 5-0 dismantling of Partick Thistle at Firhill. They have scored 19 goals on their travels since that miserable afternoon in Edinburgh.

The Terrors’ tally of 16 goals scored in six Championship matches is the joint-most prolific in the SPFL with Celtic and Falkirk. Partick Thistle (14) and Rangers (12) follow.

Keeping it tight

United’s defensive record on the road is even more impressive, conceding just two goals in nine games — with only one of those coming in the Championship.

The Tangerines are level with Rangers in boasting the most watertight defence away from home in British league football, with the likes of Jack Walton, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt all impressing.

United’s fate in two cup competitions — as well as their ongoing momentum in the Championship — will hinge on continuing their fine form on their travels.