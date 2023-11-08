Chris Mochrie reveals Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United kid makes ‘no fear’ vow

Chris Mochrie can feel a sense of Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United set the pace at the summit of the Championship.

Mochrie, 20, was part of the Pars side that romped to the League One title last term, with their triumph characterised by team spirit, a watertight defence and a prodigious unbeaten record.

The Fife outfit did not lose a league match until October 22, 2022, when they succumbed to Montrose — TWELVE games into the season.

United have started their promotion push in similar fashion, with Jim Goodwin’s men yet to taste defeat in the Championship and conceding just five goals in 12 matches.

Next to test their resolve are Dunfermline, with Mochrie returning to East End Park for the first time since notching two goals and four assist in 36 outings during a formative campaign, which also saw him earn a maiden Scotland U21 call-up.

“I had a brilliant experience at Dunfermline and one I’m really grateful for,” said Mochrie. “The last couple of times we’ve played Dunfermline this season I’ve been injured — so I’m just glad to be available this time!

“It’ll be my first time going back there (East End Park) and it’ll be good to see the old faces, although when the whistle blows you’ve got to treat it like any other game and, if I get the opportunity, try to do well.

“There was actually a similar feeling at Dunfermline last season to what we have here (United); we were at the top of the league for most of the season and it became about maintaining standards and keeping the momentum going.

“We also had a really good defensive record and team spirit — just like we’ve got here at United — so it feels sort of familiar to me.”

He added: “I would like to think I’ll get a decent reception if I get on — but maybe that depends on how the game is going!”

Patience is a virtue

Mochrie, who scored his first ever league goal for United against Inverness earlier this season, has entered the fray as a substitute in the Tangerines’ last four games. Prior to that, he started in the 3-0 win at Peterhead.

And he knows the importance of being ready to make his mark when the opportunity arrives, as it could if Ross Docherty once again misses out this Friday due to his groin issues.

Goodwin would then have a call over whether to stick with Jordan Tillson alongside Craig Sibbald, or consider one of his other engine room options.

“The team has been training well and there’s not been a drop in standards all year,” added Mochrie. “That means it can be a struggle to get into the team for people like myself because the boys are playing so well.

“But there are a lot of fixtures coming up and I need to make sure I’m ready to go. When I get that opportunity to play well, it’s up to me to show the manager that he can trust me.”

He added: “It’s a good time to be a young player here.

“The manager has not been hesitant about putting any of us on. That’s all you can really ask for. If you are good enough, you’ll play — Kai (Fotheringham) and Deco (Declan Glass) have proved that.”

No away day blues

Friday’s trip to East End Park is the first of FOUR successive away days for the Tangerines.

A Scottish Cup encounter at Queen of the South follows a week later, before an SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Falkirk and a Championship fixture against Morton at Cappielow.

Goodwin’s men will not be back on home soil until the December 9 visit of Ayr United.

However, that is no cause for consternation given United’s fine record on their travels; unbeaten in their last eight away games, scoring 19 goals and a conceding one in the process.

Late scenes in the Highlands 😱 Chris Mochrie squeezing one home in added time to send 10-man United top of the table! 📈#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/8wYE15Kvlx — SPFL (@spfl) September 25, 2023

“We’ve been excellent away from home this season and I think that’s been a big factor to our position in the league,” added Mochrie. “There’s no fear or trepidation when we look at this run of games — we are all really looking forward to it.”