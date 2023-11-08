Chris Mochrie reveals Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United kid makes ‘no fear’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Chris Mochrie reveals Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United kid makes ‘no fear’ vow

Mochrie won the 2022/23 League One title with Friday's opponents.

Chris Mochrie before a Dundee United fixture at Tannadice
Mochrie is determined to grasp an opportunity to shine. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Chris Mochrie can feel a sense of Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United set the pace at the summit of the Championship.

Mochrie, 20, was part of the Pars side that romped to the League One title last term, with their triumph characterised by team spirit, a watertight defence and a prodigious unbeaten record.

The Fife outfit did not lose a league match until October 22, 2022, when they succumbed to Montrose — TWELVE games into the season.

United have started their promotion push in similar fashion, with Jim Goodwin’s men yet to taste defeat in the Championship and conceding just five goals in 12 matches.

Next to test their resolve are Dunfermline, with Mochrie returning to East End Park for the first time since notching two goals and four assist in 36 outings during a formative campaign, which also saw him earn a maiden Scotland U21 call-up.

Chris Mochrie celebrates Dunfermline's league title
Mochrie won the League One title with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown Photography

I had a brilliant experience at Dunfermline and one I’m really grateful for,” said Mochrie. “The last couple of times we’ve played Dunfermline this season I’ve been injured — so I’m just glad to be available this time!

It’ll be my first time going back there (East End Park) and it’ll be good to see the old faces, although when the whistle blows you’ve got to treat it like any other game and, if I get the opportunity, try to do well.

“There was actually a similar feeling at Dunfermline last season to what we have here (United); we were at the top of the league for most of the season and it became about maintaining standards and keeping the momentum going.

“We also had a really good defensive record and team spirit — just like we’ve got here at United — so it feels sort of familiar to me.”

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration after hitting United’s winner at Inverness earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

He added: “I would like to think I’ll get a decent reception if I get on — but maybe that depends on how the game is going!”

Patience is a virtue

Mochrie, who scored his first ever league goal for United against Inverness earlier this season, has entered the fray as a substitute in the Tangerines’ last four games. Prior to that, he started in the 3-0 win at Peterhead.

And he knows the importance of being ready to make his mark when the opportunity arrives, as it could if Ross Docherty once again misses out this Friday due to his groin issues.

Goodwin would then have a call over whether to stick with Jordan Tillson alongside Craig Sibbald, or consider one of his other engine room options.

Chris Mochrie hard at work at Dundee United training
Mochrie hard at work at Dundee United training. Image: Dundee United FC.

“The team has been training well and there’s not been a drop in standards all year,” added Mochrie. “That means it can be a struggle to get into the team for people like myself because the boys are playing so well.

“But there are a lot of fixtures coming up and I need to make sure I’m ready to go. When I get that opportunity to play well, it’s up to me to show the manager that he can trust me.”

He added: “It’s a good time to be a young player here.

“The manager has not been hesitant about putting any of us on. That’s all you can really ask for. If you are good enough, you’ll play — Kai (Fotheringham) and Deco (Declan Glass) have proved that.”

No away day blues

Friday’s trip to East End Park is the first of FOUR successive away days for the Tangerines.

A Scottish Cup encounter at Queen of the South follows a week later, before an SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Falkirk and a Championship fixture against Morton at Cappielow.

Goodwin’s men will not be back on home soil until the December 9 visit of Ayr United.

However, that is no cause for consternation given United’s fine record on their travels; unbeaten in their last eight away games, scoring 19 goals and a conceding one in the process.

“We’ve been excellent away from home this season and I think that’s been a big factor to our position in the league,” added Mochrie. “There’s no fear or trepidation when we look at this run of games — we are all really looking forward to it.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham bags unlikely brace as Dundee United claim Reserve League Cup triumph
Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice…
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean
Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers - now they can…
Ryan Gauld expresses his anger at referee Tim Ford
Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'real success story' of Dundee United's Championship charge
Craig Conway played under Craig Levein at Dundee United before capping off his career with a cup double at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee…
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration

Conversation