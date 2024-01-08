LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been superb up to winter break – but here’s where season gets tougher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been superb up to winter break – but here’s where season gets tougher

The Dark Blues are entering a tricky part of the campaign with a few boxes to be ticked.

Dundee and their supporters have had plenty to celebrate in the first half of this season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Tony Docherty’s Dundee have been brilliant in the first half of the season – but it’s only going to get tougher from here.

With 22 points to their name from 18 games, the Dee can be really pleased with their work up to the New Year.

Had their final scheduled game against St Johnstone not fallen victim to the rain on January 2, they might have been even better off.

We’ll never know.

Fortunately, even without that potential three points, things are looking rosy.

The winter break gives the Premiership sides a chance to reset and recalibrate after a hectic festive season.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates with team-mates after scoring Dundee’s injury time equaliser at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But this is no time for anyone at Dens Park to rest on their laurels – because I can guarantee you nobody at the clubs around them will be.

All of them will be looking at what they need transfer wise this month, whether a little or a lot, and how they can make it happen.

And Dundee have needs on that front.

I wrote last week about Owen Beck’s departure being a blow for the Dark Blues.

Given the impact he made since signing on loan from Liverpool, how could it not be?

Nobody at Dens could have foreseen the perfect storm at Anfield that led to his premature recall.

But it is what it is. He’s gone. And Dundee need a replacement.

Owen Beck challenges Hibs’ Elie Youan in trademark style. Image: SNS

That’s priority number one this month – and the sooner they can get somebody identified and in the building the better.

The January transfer window is a really awkward one.

By nature, you’re probably going to be looking at bringing in players who haven’t been playing much, for one reason or another.

That makes it all the more crucial to get them in as quickly as possible and give them a potentially priceless few weeks training with their new team-mates, getting used to the environment, the demands and working on their fitness.

Priority number two is an off the pitch issue, but concerns the pitch itself.

That St Johnstone game went off – as the Aberdeen one did not long before – because the playing surface at Dens Park was waterlogged.

Referee David Munro inspects the Dens Park pitch before calling off Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen before Christmas. Image: SNS

Drainage problems aren’t new. But to me that makes it all the more important that something – anything – is done about them.

Dundee’s owners have always been good at backing managers and investing in their squad, and they’re also working hard on the new stadium project.

But the pitch at Dens needs investment too – because that’s where they are playing now.

As it stands, Dundee are going to be very busy with rearranged fixtures peppered around their already scheduled ones in January, February and March.

That will take its toll on the squad.

As I said, here’s where things get tougher!

