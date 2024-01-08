LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been superb up to winter break – but here’s where season gets tougher

Tony Docherty’s Dundee have been brilliant in the first half of the season – but it’s only going to get tougher from here.

With 22 points to their name from 18 games, the Dee can be really pleased with their work up to the New Year.

Had their final scheduled game against St Johnstone not fallen victim to the rain on January 2, they might have been even better off.

We’ll never know.

Fortunately, even without that potential three points, things are looking rosy.

The winter break gives the Premiership sides a chance to reset and recalibrate after a hectic festive season.

But this is no time for anyone at Dens Park to rest on their laurels – because I can guarantee you nobody at the clubs around them will be.

All of them will be looking at what they need transfer wise this month, whether a little or a lot, and how they can make it happen.

And Dundee have needs on that front.

I wrote last week about Owen Beck’s departure being a blow for the Dark Blues.

Given the impact he made since signing on loan from Liverpool, how could it not be?

Nobody at Dens could have foreseen the perfect storm at Anfield that led to his premature recall.

But it is what it is. He’s gone. And Dundee need a replacement.

That’s priority number one this month – and the sooner they can get somebody identified and in the building the better.

The January transfer window is a really awkward one.

By nature, you’re probably going to be looking at bringing in players who haven’t been playing much, for one reason or another.

That makes it all the more crucial to get them in as quickly as possible and give them a potentially priceless few weeks training with their new team-mates, getting used to the environment, the demands and working on their fitness.

Priority number two is an off the pitch issue, but concerns the pitch itself.

That St Johnstone game went off – as the Aberdeen one did not long before – because the playing surface at Dens Park was waterlogged.

Drainage problems aren’t new. But to me that makes it all the more important that something – anything – is done about them.

Dundee’s owners have always been good at backing managers and investing in their squad, and they’re also working hard on the new stadium project.

But the pitch at Dens needs investment too – because that’s where they are playing now.

As it stands, Dundee are going to be very busy with rearranged fixtures peppered around their already scheduled ones in January, February and March.

That will take its toll on the squad.

As I said, here’s where things get tougher!