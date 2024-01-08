5 election talking points as Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar start the race in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 election talking points as Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar start the race in Scotland

The two leaders began with an appeal to lost voters - do they have time to win them over before Rishi Sunak finally sets a date?

Rishi Sunak, left, is in no hurry to trigger the next election. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

The starting gun was effectively fired by Rishi Sunak before the weekend when he said a general election would be later this year.

It was enough to reset the political calendar and put everyone on a campaign footing.

In Scotland, Mr Yousaf knows he has a fight on to keep seats in urban areas and prove there is an appetite for independence.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar is aware he will need help to push Tory MPs.

Here are the main themes as the speeches and campaigns sharpen got under way on Monday.

1. Humza Yousaf needs to woo unionists

The first minister went straight for the pound signs in his heavily trailed speech in Glasgow.

He first rubbished any notion that the general election will get to lead to solutions for the UK.

Then he claimed being independent would make us all £10,200 richer in Scotland outside the UK, based only on how other similar-sized countries are doing now.

First Minister Humza Yousaf in Aberdeen for  SNP conference last year. Image: PA

It’s part of a plan to conflate Labour and Tories as two sides of the same coin.

And he hopes it will keep the SNP looking good at Westminster – essential if he is to hold on to third place there, and turn the election into a demonstration of support for independence.

And in an attempt to tempt doubters away from Labour, he said: “There will be those who will never support independence.

“That doesn’t mean those people should be dismissed. Far from it.

“There is much to learn from an opposing perspective.”

2. Will the independence question ever go away?

Based on today’s speech by the first minister, no.

Mr Yousaf has already said this is an election entirely based on independence.

But his SNP MP colleague Tommy Shepperd thinks defeat for the party would mean an end to the debate as a live topic.

MP Tommy Sheppard said debate would stop. Image: PA.

He sees that framing as a call to action, urging waverers not to go for Labour and Sir Keir Starmer.

But don’t be surprised if the slogan turns up on pro-union leaflets too as the constitution continues to divide small margins of crucial voters.

3. Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar needs to tempt SNP voters

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh last August. Image: PA.

The Scottish Labour leader kicked off his year of campaigning in Rutherglen, the scene of a big byelection victory for him over the SNP last year.

He needs a fair number of recent SNP voters to give him a chance of regaining ground, particularly in urban areas.

So while Mr Yousaf reaches out to Labour voters, Mr Sarwar said: “We may ultimately disagree on the final destination for Scotland.

“But on this part of the journey, let us unite to change our country and get rid of this Tory Government.”

However, that sentiment is open to challenge. Scotland has voted almost solidly Labour in the past and still had a Conservative government at Westminster.

4. Future of devolution at stake?

The general election has no direct policy impact on Holyrood, but Mr Sarwar hopes it will usher an indirect shift for devolution.

He is already looking ahead to the next election along in 2026 for the Scottish Parliament.

A strong showing of Labour MPs in Scotland, he hopes, will lead to a place in government at Holyrood.

“Devolution was never meant to be about two governments fighting with each other and ultimately failing Scots,” he claimed on Monday.

5. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won’t have to wait too long for an electoral test

Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak at the Scottish Tory conference. Image: PA.

The Conservative leader killed of chat of a quick spring election by pushing it to the end of the year, and he is yet to fix a date.

But he’ll be tested quicker than that in potentially damaging byelections.

MP Peter Bone was thrown out by constituents over bullying and sexual misconduct claims. His partner is standing in the Wellingborough constituency in England at some point after February.

Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore sparked another byelection in his seat near Bristol by quitting over plans to guarantee annual oil and gas licensing rounds, a policy Mr Sunak pressed home on a visit to the north-east.

Only Mr Sunak knows when everyone else will get a chance to cast their votes in the general election.

