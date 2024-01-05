JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue – Premiership deserves better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue – Premiership deserves better

The Dark Blues have already had three games postponed due to a waterlogged Dens Park pitch this season.

Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Hard-working Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson removing water from the Dens Park playing surface. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee must sort their pitch problems – pronto – for the sake of fans and also their league ambitions.

Many Dark Blues fans of my acquaintance were raging at the call-off of the St Johnstone game on January 2, and are seriously questioning a perceived lack of investment by the club owners in the whole Dens infrastructure.

No blame attaches to the ground staff at Dens, who’ve long fought manfully to keep the pitch in good working order, but they’re fighting a losing battle unless the club owners bite the bullet and invest to upgrade the park.

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris’ barbed comment got right to the point after almost 2000 Saints fans had organised their day around the postponed game.

John Nelms took to the pitch with players after Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen on December 23 was called off. Image: SNS

“We do understand the problems that waterlogged pitches can cause and that is why we invested over £100,000 last summer to improve the drainage on our own playing surface,” he said.

In that withering sentence he exposed the failure of Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms to bring Dens – a pitch which in pre-undersoil heating days was among the very best in Scotland – up to truly adequate standards.

Dundee now must spend the money to do so; as a top flight club they have obligations to their own fans and others to provide top flight conditions.

No-one can control the weather and the best of intentions can come unstuck with monsoon conditions at grounds and on roads conspiring to thwart the fixture list.

But Dundee should be giving themselves the best possible chance to play their home matches – and that’ll require spending some money to sort their pitch travails.

The match was called off due to a waterlogged goalmouth. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen match was called off less than an hour before kick-off. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The SPFL who may well look into this situation, are currently assessing the possibility of allowing only grass surfaces in the Premiership.

But there’s a glaring fault line if grass pitches aren’t going to meet the required standards and, with the third game of the season postponed at Dens, it’s falling well short of what’s acceptable when the heavens open.

The effect on the team of games called off shouldn’t be discounted.

Tony Docherty’s side have had a stellar season so far, but there are dangers playing catch up with four games in hand over St Mirren and Kilmarnock above them.

Trying to cram those matches in over a short period presents potential issues with possible player injury and fatigue.

Much of the hard work which has taken them to seventh in the Premiership could be squandered if those games take a heavy toll on the squad.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates after scoring a last gasp equaliser in Dundee’s last outing against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

There’s also half-a-million pounds difference in league prize money between finishing fifth and eighth for instance, so if trying to squeeze in those postponed games in a tight window sees them drop points, it could result in a heavy financial penalty.

Dens became the responsibility of American club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, through their Dark Blue Property Holdings company, when they bought it from John Bennett in October.

They have major ambitions for a new stadium at Camperdown but first they need to spend a few dollars more on the old place and upgrade the Dens pitch.

