Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark’s Park heroes

A Raith Rovers fan met his footballing heroes just days after being attacked following the Fife derby against Dunfermline.

Kieren Ross, 18, rubbed shoulders with players and coaching staff at Stark’s Park on Friday.

Both clubs condemned the incident, which happened near East End Park following Rovers’ 2-1 win over the Pars on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male was arrested less than 24 hours later in connection with the incident.

Kieren, treated at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, was all smiles as he caught up with manager Ian Murray and dined with the players.

Writing on X, Raith Rovers said it was a “pleasure” to welcome the teenager to the stadium.

The Championship outfit said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Kieren Ross to Stark’s Park to meet the players and watch training.

“The players surprised Kieren with a signed shirt, Dylan Easton’s boots, and Kevin Dabrowski’s gloves.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), Kieren will join the players on the team bus to Airdrie.”

‘Kind messages’

The club also confirmed they received a generous donation of a £200 club shop voucher for Kieran to spend.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace others involved in Tuesday’s incident.

Raith added: “On behalf of Kieren and his family, we want to express our appreciation for everyone’s kind messages.”