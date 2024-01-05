Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark’s Park heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark’s Park heroes

Rovers said it was 'a pleasure' to welcome the teenager to the ground.

By James Simpson
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X

A Raith Rovers fan met his footballing heroes just days after being attacked following the Fife derby against Dunfermline.

Kieren Ross, 18, rubbed shoulders with players and coaching staff at Stark’s Park on Friday.

Both clubs condemned the incident, which happened near East End Park following Rovers’ 2-1 win over the Pars on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male was arrested less than 24 hours later in connection with the incident.

Raith Rovers fan Kieren Ross meets manager Ian Murray. Image Raith Rovers/X.
Kieren Ross with some of the squad. Image: Raith Rovers/X

Kieren, treated at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, was all smiles as he caught up with manager Ian Murray and dined with the players.

Writing on X, Raith Rovers said it was a “pleasure” to welcome the teenager to the stadium.

The Championship outfit said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Kieren Ross to Stark’s Park to meet the players and watch training.

“The players surprised Kieren with a signed shirt, Dylan Easton’s boots, and Kevin Dabrowski’s gloves.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), Kieren will join the players on the team bus to Airdrie.”

‘Kind messages’

The club also confirmed they received a generous donation of a £200 club shop voucher for Kieran to spend.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace others involved in Tuesday’s incident.

Raith added: “On behalf of Kieren and his family, we want to express our appreciation for everyone’s kind messages.”

