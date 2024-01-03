Teenager, 17, arrested after Raith Rovers fan attacked following Fife derby

A teenager has been arrested after an attack on a Raith Rovers fan following the Fife derby on Tuesday.

Several people were filmed assaulting the 18-year-old Rovers supporter close to East End Park, after his side’s 2-1 win over Dunfermline in the Championship.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old male has been arrested over the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm.

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace others involved.”

Both Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic have condemned the attack, and said they were working with police to identify those responsible.

The game marked Rovers’ fourth consecutive victory in the fixture.