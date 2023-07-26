Perth couple trying to sell community pub they have run for more than 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth couple trying to sell community pub they have run for more than 25 years

Mike and Maureen Taylor have been in charge of the Strathmore Bar - known as the Strathy - since 1997.

By Stephen Eighteen
Maureen and Mike Taylor in the Strathmore Bar, Bridgend.
Maureen and Mike Taylor in the Strathmore Bar, Bridgend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perth couple are looking to sell their pub after 25 years behind the bar.

Mike and Maureen Taylor have been running the Strathmore Bar – known as the Strathy – since 1997.

The Bridgend pub is a big favourite with locals despite offering no cooked meals.

But it is now on the market for £139,000.

Loss of 80 locals but still plenty of regulars

Scone-born Mike, 69, left his job on the Channel Tunnel in 1991.

He moved back to Perth and worked part-time at pubs in the city before the Strathy opportunity arose.

The couple, who live in North Muirton, have seen many changes in the past quarter-of-a-decade.

Strathmore Bar, Bridgend.
A lot has changed since the couple took over the pub 25 years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“People used to come in after work but you don’t get that now because of drink driving,” Mike said.

“More than 80 of my locals have died since I have been here.

“The older customers are dying off but we still have 20 regulars.”

Pub remains in the heart of the community

The pub’s popularity in the community is shown by its active pool team, which plays in the Perth league, and its fundraising activities.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has been one of the recipients of fundraising events at the premises.

Mike says the pub’s head “is still above water” despite the industry going through a challenging time.

He believes ones of the reasons for the Strathy’s success is that he has kept prices low.

All of his beers cost £4 for a pint, for example.

The Strathmore Bar, Bridgend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Taylors have kept all beers at the pub at £4 a pint. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I am not greedy and trying to make the money big companies want to make,” Mike said.

“I run this with Maureen so don’t have staff to pay for.

“Yet those places who serve food have higher electricity, staffing and running costs.”

Turnover of £100,000 per year just in drink sales

Sadly Mike has had health issues and the couple are looking to retire if a buyer can be found.

“I had cancer and had a lung removed and it is getting too much,” he said.

“But I have really enjoyed being here and it will be sad to go.”

Since the business went on the market a year ago there has been some interest but nothing concrete, so far.

The Strathmore Bar, Main Street, Bridgend.
There has been some interest in the pub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The advert by Bruce and Co says it has “excellent weekly wet sales” and turns over £100,000 per year.

“It has been a very popular public house for over 50 years with the current owners successfully managing the premises for the past 25 years,” the listing says.

“This is very much a community public bar which is well supported by ages of all groups.

“They have pool teams and dominos that create an excellent atmosphere as well as holding various live entertainment most weekends.

“The owners say that this is a part of the business which could be expanded on.

“The business has huge scope for new owners to build on to increase current turnover and scope to increase opening hours.”

