Perth couple trying to sell community pub they have run for more than 25 years

A Perth couple are looking to sell their pub after 25 years behind the bar.

Mike and Maureen Taylor have been running the Strathmore Bar – known as the Strathy – since 1997.

The Bridgend pub is a big favourite with locals despite offering no cooked meals.

But it is now on the market for £139,000.

Loss of 80 locals but still plenty of regulars

Scone-born Mike, 69, left his job on the Channel Tunnel in 1991.

He moved back to Perth and worked part-time at pubs in the city before the Strathy opportunity arose.

The couple, who live in North Muirton, have seen many changes in the past quarter-of-a-decade.

“People used to come in after work but you don’t get that now because of drink driving,” Mike said.

“More than 80 of my locals have died since I have been here.

“The older customers are dying off but we still have 20 regulars.”

Pub remains in the heart of the community

The pub’s popularity in the community is shown by its active pool team, which plays in the Perth league, and its fundraising activities.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has been one of the recipients of fundraising events at the premises.

Mike says the pub’s head “is still above water” despite the industry going through a challenging time.

He believes ones of the reasons for the Strathy’s success is that he has kept prices low.

All of his beers cost £4 for a pint, for example.

“I am not greedy and trying to make the money big companies want to make,” Mike said.

“I run this with Maureen so don’t have staff to pay for.

“Yet those places who serve food have higher electricity, staffing and running costs.”

Turnover of £100,000 per year just in drink sales

Sadly Mike has had health issues and the couple are looking to retire if a buyer can be found.

“I had cancer and had a lung removed and it is getting too much,” he said.

“But I have really enjoyed being here and it will be sad to go.”

Since the business went on the market a year ago there has been some interest but nothing concrete, so far.

The advert by Bruce and Co says it has “excellent weekly wet sales” and turns over £100,000 per year.

“It has been a very popular public house for over 50 years with the current owners successfully managing the premises for the past 25 years,” the listing says.

“This is very much a community public bar which is well supported by ages of all groups.

“They have pool teams and dominos that create an excellent atmosphere as well as holding various live entertainment most weekends.

“The owners say that this is a part of the business which could be expanded on.

“The business has huge scope for new owners to build on to increase current turnover and scope to increase opening hours.”