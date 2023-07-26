Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in tears

Fife community safety officers are to step up patrols in Leven town centre following weeks of anti-social behaviour.

Groups of youngsters have been harassing shopkeepers and customers on and around the High Street since the start of the summer.

Levenmouth SNP councillor John O’Brien branded the behaviour disgraceful, with children “running riot” in a number of shops.

Examples include youngsters riding bikes and scooters in the aisles of some larger stores.

And there have been reports of smashed windows, verbal abuse and intimidation.

Mr O’Brien said: “This is a minority of children who seem to think they can do what they like.

“They run riot up and down the aisles and they think they’re untouchable.

“The shopkeepers have been up in arms about it.”

Shop workers in tears

Leven hairdresser Craig Boyd Jnr said many businesses had fought back from lockdown only to be hit by two serious fires and now youth disorder.

He said: “We are working round the clock trying to better ourselves and serve the people of Levenmouth.

“Now there’s teenagers running around giving shop owners and customers constant hassle, ruining our High Street and along with it our livelihoods.”

Some shop workers are said to have been in tears after receiving abuse.

And Mr O’Brien said: “Everybody is really fed-up with it.

“I welcome the fact patrols are being stepped up but they can’t do it all.

“It starts at home and parents need to know where their kids are and what they’re doing.”

Increasing patrols in Leven town centre

Fife Council’s safer communities team manager Paul Coleman confirmed the council had discussed the issue with police and planned to increase patrols.

He said: “This kind of behaviour can be annoying, threatening and has a real negative impact on the local community.

“We’ll continue to work with the police and do what we can to have a reassuring presence in the area.

“It’s important that residents continue to report any anti-social behaviour to the police who will take the appropriate action.”

How to report anti-social behaviour to police

Inspector Matt Spencer said police were acutely aware of the disruption.

And he confirmed officers would take action if incidents were reported and offenders identified.

“Dedicated patrols are carried out in the area with officers providing reassurance to the community, as well as engaging with young people and discouraging anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“We encourage everyone in the community to report incidents of anti-social behaviour via 101 as promptly as possible to help police tackle these concerns.”