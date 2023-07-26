Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in tears

A group of youngsters is said to have been "running riot" for weeks, with behaviour described as both annoying and threatening.

By Claire Warrender
Several shops in Leven town centres have had windows smashed.
Several shops in Leven town centres have had windows smashed. Image: Supplied by John O'Brien.

Fife community safety officers are to step up patrols in Leven town centre following weeks of anti-social behaviour.

Groups of youngsters have been harassing shopkeepers and customers on and around the High Street since the start of the summer.

Levenmouth SNP councillor John O’Brien branded the behaviour disgraceful, with children “running riot” in a number of shops.

Councillor John O’Brien.

Examples include youngsters riding bikes and scooters in the aisles of some larger stores.

And there have been reports of smashed windows, verbal abuse and intimidation.

Mr O’Brien said: “This is a minority of children who seem to think they can do what they like.

“They run riot up and down the aisles and they think they’re untouchable.

“The shopkeepers have been up in arms about it.”

Shop workers in tears

Leven hairdresser Craig Boyd Jnr said many businesses had fought back from lockdown only to be hit by two serious fires and now youth disorder.

He said: “We are working round the clock trying to better ourselves and serve the people of Levenmouth.

Leven High Street is still recovering from two fires last November.
Leven town centre is still recovering from two fires last November. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

“Now there’s teenagers running around giving shop owners and customers constant hassle, ruining our High Street and along with it our livelihoods.”

Some shop workers are said to have been in tears after receiving abuse.

And Mr O’Brien said: “Everybody is really fed-up with it.

“I welcome the fact patrols are being stepped up but they can’t do it all.

“It starts at home and parents need to know where their kids are and what they’re doing.”

Increasing patrols in Leven town centre

Fife Council’s safer communities team manager Paul Coleman confirmed the council had discussed the issue with police and planned to increase patrols.

He said: “This kind of behaviour can be annoying, threatening and has a real negative impact on the local community.

“We’ll continue to work with the police and do what we can to have a reassuring presence in the area.

“It’s important that residents continue to report any anti-social behaviour to the police who will take the appropriate action.”

How to report anti-social behaviour to police

Inspector Matt Spencer said police were acutely aware of the disruption.

And he confirmed officers would take action if incidents were reported and offenders identified.

“Dedicated patrols are carried out in the area with officers providing reassurance to the community, as well as engaging with young people and discouraging anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“We encourage everyone in the community to report incidents of anti-social behaviour via 101 as promptly as possible to help police tackle these concerns.”

