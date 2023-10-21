Storm Babet: How to claim money back if you had lengthy power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: How to claim money back if you had lengthy power cut

Thousands of people in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross experienced power cuts due to Storm Babet.

By Alasdair Clark
Storm Babet Brechin
As well as forcing people to flee their homes and roads chaos, Storm Babet also caused large-scale power blackouts. Image: PA

Energy distributor SSEN has shared details of how those who experienced lengthy power cuts due to Storm Babet can claim expenses.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – who deliver power to the north of Scotland – say they are making good progress in reconnecting the tens of thousands of homes cut off during the height of the storm.

Some 33,000 homes who were impacted have now been reconnected, but 1,100 homes were still without power as of Saturday morning.

SSEN have now shared details of what financial support is available for those left without electricity for a lengthy period.

They have also opened welfare centres in Letham, Alyth, Brechin and Kirrimuir.

We have the full details of what you can claim and how.

How to claim expenses after a power cut

Different amounts are available depending on how long someone has been disconnected.

Around 36 areas in the north east are still experiencing outages, and those who have been disconnected for more than 12 hours could be eligible to claim expenses.

SSEN say they will cover expenses of up to £30 per person to cover the cost of food and drink for everyday they are without power.

They say people intending to make a claim should keep their receipts and submit them on the SSEN website.

For vulnerable people support to find alternative accommodation is also available if they have been disconnected for more than 24 hours and expect to remain without electricity again overnight.

They will be able to claim “reasonable” costs for a hotel, and support to arrange this is available by dialling 105.

‘Good progress’ in resolving Storm Babet power cuts

The company says its engineers on the ground are prioritising the restoration of power to those who have been disconnected the longest.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “We’re making good progress for our customers in response to this very severe storm.

“The impacts of high winds and flooding mean it’s a challenge to get to all faults quickly and safely.

Around 33,000 homes have been reconnected. Image: SSEN

“We have brought in considerable extra operational capacity to respond to issues that today’s weather may bring, including teams from our contractors and network partners.”

Mr Smith added: “Our focus remains restoring power as quickly as possible, and limiting the duration that our customers will be without power; I would like to thank them for their patience.”

Follow all the latest updates from Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife HERE

Conversation