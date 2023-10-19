Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim Goodwin pinpoints silver lining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim Goodwin pinpoints silver lining

Declan Gallagher could miss out but Goodwin has faith in Ross Graham.

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United at Raith Rovers.
Gallagher on his last outing for United, at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has revealed that that Dundee United trio Declan Gallagher, Mathew Cudjoe and Archie Meekison are major fitness doubts for Saturday’s showdown against Partick Thistle.

And the Tangerines boss is sweating over the fitness of “one or two others who aren’t quite 100%”.

Gallagher limped off with a groin strain in United’s last league fixture against Raith Rovers on October 7, while Meekison (knee) and Cudjoe (dead leg) suffered their set-backs during training.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win at Peterhead last weekend, Goodwin was quietly confident that at least two of the three players would return in time to face Thistle. However, that now appears increasingly unlikely.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Spartans
Meekison, pictured, has not had his niggling injury issues to seek this season. Image: SNS

“All three of those are struggling for the weekend and there are a couple of others, too,” revealed Goodwin.

“I won’t give too much away and give Kris Doolan (Thistle manager) and his players too much of a lift — but there are one or two others who aren’t quite 100%.

“There are a couple of late decisions to be made.”

Ross Graham belief

The loss of Gallagher, in particular, would be a hammer-blow for the Championship table-toppers.

The Scotland international has become an immediate mainstay of the United side, cultivating an iron-clad rapport with Kevin Holt in the heart of defence.

However, Goodwin takes solace from Ross Graham’s imposing performance against Peterhead — allied with his tireless efforts in training.

Ross Graham in action for Dundee United at Peterhead.
Ross Graham, No.6, was unlucky not to find the net at Balmoor. Image: SNS

“I am confident that — if Deccy doesn’t make it — Ross Graham has proved that he is more than capable of stepping into that void,” continued Goodwin.

“Ross has been brilliant all season. Obviously, people haven’t seen a lot of him on a match-day, but in terms of his attitude in training, he has been different class. He is one player I have a lot of sympathy for.

“He’s been unfortunate that Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt have struck up that partnership. He understands that. It’s not like he can’t get in the team due to his lack of effort, or my lack of belief in him.

“So it’s great for me to know I have a replacement waiting in the wings.”

Ogren talks imminent

Meanwhile, Goodwin is confident he will receive “support” from United owner Mark Ogren if the club identify potential areas of improvement.

The Minnesotan businessman will attend the Tangerines’ next two Championship fixtures, with the home match against Arbroath on October 27 marking exactly 100 years since the club played their first game with the name Dundee United.

Goodwin has “a couple of meetings” with Ogren pencilled in and, with January approaching apace, the topic of squad reinforcements will inevitably be on the agenda.

Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Ogren, left, and manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS

“It’s always nice when the chairman is back over,” said Goodwin. “I’m looking forward to catching up with him during his time here.

“We have a couple of meetings scheduled and we’ll go over the season up to now — a review of where we are — and look ahead to January, and what that looks like. Any improvements and support he can give us, I’m sure he will.”

With United heading to Firhill atop the Championship and enjoying a 12-match unbeaten run, he added: “I’m in touch with him (Ogren) every week, either pre-match or post-match and he is in a good place at the moment, much like the rest of us.

“He is satisfied with what he is seeing on the park and pleased with the recruitment.

“But it’s important, as a club — from the chairman down — that we don’t get complacent or carried away. We’ll keep working hard and applying ourselves properly.”

