Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim Goodwin pinpoints silver lining

Jim Goodwin has revealed that that Dundee United trio Declan Gallagher, Mathew Cudjoe and Archie Meekison are major fitness doubts for Saturday’s showdown against Partick Thistle.

And the Tangerines boss is sweating over the fitness of “one or two others who aren’t quite 100%”.

Gallagher limped off with a groin strain in United’s last league fixture against Raith Rovers on October 7, while Meekison (knee) and Cudjoe (dead leg) suffered their set-backs during training.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win at Peterhead last weekend, Goodwin was quietly confident that at least two of the three players would return in time to face Thistle. However, that now appears increasingly unlikely.

“All three of those are struggling for the weekend and there are a couple of others, too,” revealed Goodwin.

“I won’t give too much away and give Kris Doolan (Thistle manager) and his players too much of a lift — but there are one or two others who aren’t quite 100%.

“There are a couple of late decisions to be made.”

Ross Graham belief

The loss of Gallagher, in particular, would be a hammer-blow for the Championship table-toppers.

The Scotland international has become an immediate mainstay of the United side, cultivating an iron-clad rapport with Kevin Holt in the heart of defence.

However, Goodwin takes solace from Ross Graham’s imposing performance against Peterhead — allied with his tireless efforts in training.

“I am confident that — if Deccy doesn’t make it — Ross Graham has proved that he is more than capable of stepping into that void,” continued Goodwin.

“Ross has been brilliant all season. Obviously, people haven’t seen a lot of him on a match-day, but in terms of his attitude in training, he has been different class. He is one player I have a lot of sympathy for.

“He’s been unfortunate that Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt have struck up that partnership. He understands that. It’s not like he can’t get in the team due to his lack of effort, or my lack of belief in him.

“So it’s great for me to know I have a replacement waiting in the wings.”

Ogren talks imminent

Meanwhile, Goodwin is confident he will receive “support” from United owner Mark Ogren if the club identify potential areas of improvement.

The Minnesotan businessman will attend the Tangerines’ next two Championship fixtures, with the home match against Arbroath on October 27 marking exactly 100 years since the club played their first game with the name Dundee United.

Goodwin has “a couple of meetings” with Ogren pencilled in and, with January approaching apace, the topic of squad reinforcements will inevitably be on the agenda.

“It’s always nice when the chairman is back over,” said Goodwin. “I’m looking forward to catching up with him during his time here.

“We have a couple of meetings scheduled and we’ll go over the season up to now — a review of where we are — and look ahead to January, and what that looks like. Any improvements and support he can give us, I’m sure he will.”

With United heading to Firhill atop the Championship and enjoying a 12-match unbeaten run, he added: “I’m in touch with him (Ogren) every week, either pre-match or post-match and he is in a good place at the moment, much like the rest of us.

“He is satisfied with what he is seeing on the park and pleased with the recruitment.

“But it’s important, as a club — from the chairman down — that we don’t get complacent or carried away. We’ll keep working hard and applying ourselves properly.”