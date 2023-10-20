Monifieth residents evacuated amid Storm Babet weather chaos

Some Monifieth residents are being evacuated as the Storm Babet weather chaos continues, Angus Council has confirmed.

It comes after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Those affected will be taken to the Dundee International Sports Complex in Mains Loan, the rest centre in the City of Discovery.

Lloyd Melville, SNP councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw, wrote on X: “Huge thank you to all frontline staff helping to keep people safe.

“I know how hard it will be to leave home but please do so when asked, for your own safety.

“Everyone please take care.”

More to follow.