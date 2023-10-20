Brechin residents rescued by boat as plea issued to help 40 stranded locals wearing ‘soaked clothes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin residents rescued by boat as plea issued to help 40 stranded locals wearing ‘soaked clothes’

Locals are taking shelter at the town's community campus.

By Ben MacDonald
Brechin residents being rescued by boat
A rescue operation is underway in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Dozens of Brechin residents have been rescued by boat after flooding hit hundreds of homes.

The River South Esk burst its banks overnight after extreme rainfall caused by Storm Babet.

People living in more than 300 homes had been urged to leave their properties.

But some chose to remain as the water rose.

On Friday morning, emergency crews used boats to ferry dozens people from their flooded homes to safety.

‘Urgent plea’ for warm clothing donations after Brechin flood rescues

It comes as a plea has been issued to help about 40 “soaked” residents sheltering in the town’s community campus.

A statement from Angus Council said: “We have issued an urgent appeal for help at our Brechin rest centre for warm clothing.

“If anyone lives near the Brechin Community Campus that is able to get to the rest centre without putting themselves at risk, we are looking for donations of all types of warm clothing for adults.

“We now have in excess of 40 adults who have arrived at the rest centre with only the soaked clothes they have arrived in.”

Boats rescue Brechin residents
The River South Esk burst its banks overnight. Image: Paul Reid

Brechin councillor Gavin Nicoll fears that the worst of the impact of Storm Babet is yet to come.

He said: “The flood walls are 3.8m high and they were breached at about 4am this morning.

“Sepa’s warning is saying that we’re going to get it up to 5m deep.

Brechin flooding ‘going to get worse’

“We’ve got it bad just now but it’s get worse.

“We’ve just passed the high tide mark just now and it’ll come back later in the afternoon.

“The water takes a while to come off the hills and we’re not out of the problems yet.”

Mr Nicol says residents were forced to move furniture to higher levels due to the weather.

Brechin residents pulled to safety
Residents have been taken to the community campus to recover. Image: Paul Reid

He said: “The worst scenario we have had before is a couple of inches of water off the floor level.

“It’s now at window sill level and people didn’t know it would get as bad as that.

“It’s not their fault that they wanted to stay but it’s come to a point now where they’ve had to be rescued.”

The councillor added: “The properties won’t be habitable for the near future.

Brechin has ended up underwater
Some areas of the town have been submerged. Image: Paul Reid
Houses in Brechin are flooded
Cllr Nicol believes that it will take time for houses to be repaired. Image: Paul Reid

“It’s a mixture of private owners and council housing so it’ll have to be insurance jobs and council repairs.

“The campus was just used as a way to get everyone moved if there was a disaster, which it has been. It’s not for the long term.

“People will have to move with family or friends. It’s going to be an extended period of repair and it’s something that the chief executives will have to sit down and work out a plan on what to do.

“We can’t walk away from it.”

