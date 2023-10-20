Colin Taylor: Retired Angus and Dundee blacksmith and smallholder dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Taylor: Retired Angus and Dundee blacksmith and smallholder dies

He lived on the land farmed by his father after smallholdings were created after the First World War.

By Chris Ferguson
Retired blacksmith and smallholder Colin Taylor has died.
Retired blacksmith Colin Taylor, who has died aged 79, spent most of his life living on a smallholding at Burnside of Gagie, Dundee.

These were plots of agricultural land and bungalows created in the first half of the 20th century as part of land reform, originally promoted by then Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

Dozens were created north of Dundee, and west of the city at the likes of Errol and Kinfauns.

In Colin’s case, his father, George Taylor, had moved to Burnside of Gagie from Fowlis aged nine when his father, David, took over the smallholding. Colin grew up there with his sister, Anne (Scott) and attended Murroes School.

Colin Taylor with his parents and sister Anne.

Anne said: “At that time, Murroes was a combined primary and secondary school and Colin left aged 15 to begin his apprenticeship as a blacksmith with William Scott and Son at Kellas smithy.”

At the five-acre Number Four Holding, in their youth Colin and Anne were involved in the poultry business run by their parents, George and Mary.

“My father reared chicks and sold these in boxes by the dozen. I can still remember the lorry from Mitchell’s of Letham picking them up. He also sent the chicks to places throughout the country,” said Anne.

“Another part of the business was taking live hens into a poultry shop in Dundee, which was either in Union Street or Crichton Street.

“We had to carry them in one by one and I think they must have been dealt with in the back shop. You wouldn’t get away with that nowadays,” said Anne.

After he qualified, Colin had spells with various firms in the area including Robertson blacksmiths of Dundee and at Cunmont Quarry before a long spell working with the local authority in Dundee.

Colin Taylor and his sister Anne.

Colin never married and enjoyed a quiet and settled life at Burnside of Gagie, said Anne.

“He was very, very quiet; a typical bachelor who lived his life the way he wanted to.

“Fortunately, when he moved to Tigh Na Muirn about a year ago, a fellow resident was a neighbouring farmer and they shared their experiences.”

Anne said the smallholding had been part of the Gagie estate and a cottage called Dry Doors had sat on the land set back from the burn which she believes gave rise to its name.

Colin’s funeral service will take place at Sturrock Comb & Davidson, Broughty Ferry, on Monday October 23 at 10.45 am followed by internment at Murroes Churchyard.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

