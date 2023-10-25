Man beaten unconscious in Kirkcaldy pub over ‘Fenian p**ck’ comment day after Rangers Europa League final

A pubgoer battered a man unconscious in a Kirkcaldy bar after he called him a “Fenian p***k” – the day after Rangers lost in the Europa League final.

Michael Caine, 49, straddled abusive William Gordon at the Fife Arms and rained punches on him on May 19 last year.

He admitted pushing him over and repeatedly punching him on the head, rendering him unconscious, to his severe injury.

The Courier previously told how Gordon was found guilty after trial at the start of the year of acting in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering sectarian remarks.

Sectarian song-singing

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident happened the day after Rangers played in the Europa League Final – a game they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ms Ritchie said complainer Mr Gordon was in the St Clair Street pub and a barman noticed he was “fairly intoxicated”.

She said: “He was being disruptive, singing sectarian songs, causing problems with customers including the accused, who was socialising with friends”.

Mr Gordon was said to be aiming his chants at Caine.

Ms Ritchie added: “The complainer called the accused a Fenian p**ck”.

The court heard Caine, of Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, challenged Mr Gordon and there was a verbal argument before Caine pushed him to the floor and stood over him.

Another comment was made by Mr Gordon but witnesses could not hear it.

Ms Ritchie continued: “The accused repeatedly punched the complainer to the head.

“The complainer was rendered unconscious for a short period of time.

“Eventually he is assisted by the barman and shortly after left… and walked to his mother’s.”

CCTV played in court

When he arrived he described feeling facial pain and was taken to the emergency department at Victoria Hospital.

The court heard Mr Gordon suffered a fracture, swelling and a contusion around his left eye.

A doctor found “no significant orbital injuries” and no further treatment was required.

CCTV showing the attack inside the pub was played in court.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentence on first offender Caine until November 20 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued meantime.

