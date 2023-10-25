Man beaten unconscious in Kirkcaldy pub over ‘Fenian p**ck’ comment day after Rangers Europa League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man beaten unconscious in Kirkcaldy pub over ‘Fenian p**ck’ comment day after Rangers Europa League final

Michael Caine snapped after sectarian chants and abuse were aimed at him in the Fife pub.

By Jamie McKenzie
The assault happened after sectarian abuse was sung in the Kirkcaldy pub the day after Rangers lost the Europa Cup final. Image: PA.
The assault happened after sectarian abuse was sung in the Kirkcaldy pub the day after Rangers lost the Europa Cup final. Image: PA.

A pubgoer battered a man unconscious in a Kirkcaldy bar after he called him a “Fenian p***k” – the day after Rangers lost in the Europa League final.

Michael Caine, 49, straddled abusive William Gordon at the Fife Arms and rained punches on him on May 19 last year.

He admitted pushing him over and repeatedly punching him on the head, rendering him unconscious, to his severe injury.

The Courier previously told how Gordon was found guilty after trial at the start of the year of acting in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering sectarian remarks.

Sectarian song-singing

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident happened the day after Rangers played in the Europa League Final – a  game they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ms Ritchie said complainer Mr Gordon was in the St Clair Street pub and a barman noticed he was “fairly intoxicated”.

She said: “He was being disruptive, singing sectarian songs, causing problems with customers including the accused, who was socialising with friends”.

Mr Gordon was said to be aiming his chants at Caine.

Ms Ritchie added: “The complainer called the accused a Fenian p**ck”.

The Fife Arms, Kirkcaldy
The assault happened in The Fife Arms, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

The court heard Caine, of Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, challenged Mr Gordon and there was a verbal argument before Caine pushed him to the floor and stood over him.

Another comment was made by Mr Gordon but witnesses could not hear it.

Ms Ritchie continued: “The accused repeatedly punched the complainer to the head.

“The complainer was rendered unconscious for a short period of time.

“Eventually he is assisted by the barman and shortly after left… and walked to his mother’s.”

CCTV played in court

When he arrived he described feeling facial pain and was taken to the emergency department at Victoria Hospital.

The court heard Mr Gordon suffered a fracture, swelling and a contusion around his left eye.

A doctor found “no significant orbital injuries” and no further treatment was required.

Rangers players at the Europa Cup final whistle
Rangers lost the final on penalties the night before the assault. Image: Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock.

CCTV showing the attack inside the pub was played in court.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentence on first offender Caine until November 20 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued meantime.

