Home News Perth & Kinross

Two pupils taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Crieff school

Emergency services were called to St Dominic's RC Primary School shortly after 9am on Monday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Broich Road in Crieff.
Broich Road in Crieff.

Two pupils have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a Crieff primary school.

Emergency services were called to St Dominic’s RC Primary School on Broich Road shortly after 9am on Monday.

The crash involved a car and two pedestrians, aged eight and five.

They were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but it is understood their injuries are not serious.

An air ambulance attended the incident.

Two children taken to Ninewells Hospital after Crieff crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.10am on Monday to a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians on Broich Road in Crieff.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, two children, one aged eight and one aged five, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.07am to attend a one-vehicle road traffic collision at St Dominic’s RC Primary School, Crieff.

“Two ambulances and a Helimed air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

“Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Crieff school wishes pupils a ‘speedy recovery’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council, which runs the school, said: “We are aware of an incident on Broich Road near St Dominic’s RC Primary School in Crieff on Monday morning and are assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

“Two of our pupils are being treated in hospital and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

