Watch Johnny Russell fire Sporting KC into MLS playoffs — as former Dundee United star lives up to ‘big balls’ billing

Former Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell bagged a brace to secure Sporting Kansas City’s place in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Russell, 33, struck either side of the break to help his side to a 3-1 triumph over Minnesota United.

And Sporting boss Peter Vermes had no doubt his captain would step up as they sought to keep their title hopes alive.

“He (Russell) is a true captain, in the sense that he is an incredible example for the rest of the guys,” Vermes said.

“He has the ‘it’ factor for the big games — because he’s got big balls, he’s going to step up. Simple as can be.”

Sporting, the “Wildcard” qualifiers for the playoffs, will host San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night in a single-elimination match as they look to continue their remarkable recovery from a nightmare start to the season.

They didn’t taste victory in their first TEN league games.

And Russell added: “To be in the situation we were in; I don’t think there’s many other teams in this league who could start a season like that and turn it around the way we have.

“We haven’t done anything yet, but to make the playoffs is huge.”

Russell joins Ryan Gauld’s Vancouver Whitecaps in the playoffs.

You can watch Russell’s goals below:

JOHNNY! RUSSELL! The cap opens the scoring just before the 30 minute mark! Watch #SKCvMIN live now on @AppleTV 👉 https://t.co/ZKvjHiCZrS pic.twitter.com/VxT96qSoXP — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 22, 2023