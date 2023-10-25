STEVE FINAN: Dundee and Angus councils must put protecting lives before vanity projects

The flooding in Dundee and across Angus shows the possibility of a new weather normal.

We’ve seen extreme events across the world: wildfires, Cyclone Freddy, record high temperatures.

Scotland’s share could be newly intense rainfall on a consistent basis.

That should crystallise a vital point in the minds of Angus, Dundee, Perth & Kinross councillors: the first duty of government is to keep people safe.

This comes before cutting grass, sweeping roads, scrubbing off graffiti, emptying bins, short term plans, long term plans… everything.

It especially eclipses party-promoting hobbyhorses.

Councillors, go along to where homes have been affected. Find out how a house flooded with sewage-infested water smells.

Then go back to your clean dry office and ask a simple question: who can prevent that happening again? The answer is you.

You don’t know when the next red warning will be. Could be next month, could be much longer. Whenever it is, you have to be prepared.

Your defences clearly weren’t ready for what deluged upon them last week.

An unspecified amount from Holyrood “to help” won’t address all the problems.

There might also be money from the Bellwin Scheme, but that’s only for restoration. Much of the responsibility, and cost, of futureproofing will fall on local councils.

This requires decisive action. This can’t be tucked away into a five-year plan.

Councillors, you’ll need quick cash for urgent jobs. There is only one part of a tight budget money can be subtracted from: your multi-million-pound active travel plans.

Cyclists will argue active travel is important. Maybe so, but more important than keeping homes, and human life, above water?

Take those funds and spend them on better flood defences, capable drainage systems, scientifically worked-out hydrology solutions. You can return to travel plans afterwards.

Get your priorities right.

Saving lives must come before cycle paths

Angus Council – I appreciate the bulk of the cash is from Sustrans, but with Brechiners waist-deep in misery you’ve made the knee-jerk decision to commit £4 million of your budget to a one-mile cycle path in Arbroath – without pausing to properly weigh the consequences inherent in this “new normal”.

The Esk’s defences clearly aren’t high enough. What about the Brothock’s walls? The Barry Burn’s banks in Carnoustie?

Your judgment is clouded by your tunnel-vision which elevates one minority-supported project above all others.

Dundee – you’ll have to do something quick to protect not just homes but the new £100m school from an overflowing Dighty. And is the Fithie Burn safe? And Clatto?

Will you spend money (subject to external funding) on cyclists then tell Claverhouse folk: “Forget your ruined houses, rejoice in our active travel network!”

How could you look a future flooded-out householder in the eye if you’ve sprayed money at an expensive vanity project and let them suffer?

You’d leave yourself open to a negligence class action for breaching your duty of care.

If people sue for car tyres damaged by potholes, they’ll sue for a life ruined by a sludge tsunami.

I’ll be first into court if I find myself in soggy slippers when the simple measure of a wall or better water dispersal system would have kept my house dry.

I hear there are shark-like lawyers already circling round the floodwaters.

Councils – you have a decision to make: cycle paths or protecting lives.