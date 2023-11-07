Fife parents left in the dark over school closures amid strikes confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife parents left in the dark over school closures amid strikes confusion

Parents with children at Levenmouth Academy were left waiting to find out if the school would be shut.

By Ellidh Aitken
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Parents with children at Levenmouth Academy were left confused as they waited days to be told if the school would be open after strike action was suspended.

The union Unison announced on Friday it would be putting a new pay deal to its members who work in schools and early years buildings across Scotland.

This meant that industrial action planned for Wednesday, which would have closed schools across Fife, was cancelled.

But parents of Levenmouth pupils say they were left in the dark for three days over whether the school would be open or not.

Fife parents ‘confused’ over school closures

One mum told The Courier: “It’s been a bit confusing as the school announced by text on Friday it would be closed tomorrow and then later I read in The Courier the strike was off – but we didn’t hear any more from the school.

“I phoned them this morning and even the woman who answered seemed confused and said she didn’t know.

“However, it turns out it’s open and they’re sending a group text out today.”

An email was eventually sent out on Tuesday morning stating that the school would be open to pupils.

The email parents should have received on Friday, which only arrived for some on Tuesday. Image: Supplied.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, said: “The message about the industrial action being postponed, and therefore all schools being open, was sent to Fife parents centrally rather than from individual schools, as schools were closed when we received confirmation.

“Only parents who have confirmed a current email address will have received the information in that way.

“Information was also updated on our website and in the local media.

“All schools should be open tomorrow as usual.”

Individual schools sent emails on Friday to alert parents of strike action.

But follow-up emails announcing they had been cancelled were sent from a central system.

This was due to the announcement coming late on Friday, after schools had closed for the day.

It meant not as many parents were contacted, as not all have subscribed to the central email system.

School strikes called off after new deal from Cosla

Unison was the only union to reject a previous pay deal when members originally voted to take industrial action.

The new deal from Cosla will be put to members who will ballot on it for the next few weeks.

Strikes on November 15 in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross have also been called off.

More from Fife

Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
CR0045626, Claire Warrender, St Andrews. Lobster fisherman stuck in harbour story. Picture Shows: Fishermen, (Left) Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters with one of the boats at St Andrews Harbour, where their fishing boats are stuck as the harbour is closed due to coastal errosion which they are disputing. Thursday 2nd November 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel…
Matthew Grigg.
Fife man on curfew after paedophile hunter sting
Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent.
BGT star Cammy Barnes confirms first Fife headline show since TV appearance
Matthew Birch
Fife teacher struck off for failing to report rapist colleague's sexual contact with pupil
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
End Hunger Fast: How to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank make a difference
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.
Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids
The funeral of James Comrie, who was killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster
Bid for permanent memorial to five men killed in Fife mining disaster
Fife care home threatened sigh closure
Fife care home threatened with closure due to residents' weight loss and falls
How new student accommodation at the former Madras College site in St Andrews will look.
Developers reveal details of new St Andrews student accommodation on former Madras College site