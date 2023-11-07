Tuesday court round-up — Cheesecake thief’s racist rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Cheesecake thief’s racist rant

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A would-be Kirkcaldy cheesecake thief has been jailed for more than two years after going on a racist rant at a Co-op employee.

Craig Robertson, 44, also admitted bringing a knife to another property in the Fife town.

He appeared by video link from HMP Perth at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 23 and July 14 this year.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson explained that at 9.30pm on June 23, Robertson entered the Dunearn Drive shop and tried to leave without paying with a trio of cheesecakes.

He was stopped but returned shortly after and called a security guard a “p**i” and told him: “I’m going to stab you, you black b*****d.”

Three weeks later, while on bail, Robertson was at a property in Cawder Crescent, where he repeatedly banged on a window, challenged a man to fight, threatened to damage windows and brandished a knife.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Unfortunately he has had a long-term issue with substance misuse and dependence.

“He told me, most candidly, the remand in custody allowed him to reset.”

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Robertson for 28 months.

Register for funeral director

A Fife funeral director who sexually assaulted a woman in her Methil home has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years. Alex Little, 48, previously pled guilty to cuddling his victim, unclipping her bra and fondling her breasts, all while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent at the property on May 6 this year.

Alex Little.
Alex Little leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Abuse images

A Fife man was caught with child sexual abuse images of girls as young as five.

Reece Martin, 21, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit possessing and taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between January 16 and October 7 2022.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said police received information about child sexual abuse material being uploaded at Martin’s address at Glebe Road, Cowdenbeath.

Officers searched the property on October 7 last year, recovering a mobile phone and a computer owned and used by Martin.

A total of 15 child sexual abuse images were found, depicting females aged between five and 14.

Ms Moffat said: “The accused was arrested and stated, ‘I acknowledge a couple I may have accidentally saved as I was in the wrong mindset at the time’.”

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said she would reserve mitigation for Martin’s sentencing but stressed, when the devices were examined, only one image was found to be category A, the most graphic kind, and the remainder were category B and C.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence until December 13 to obtain background reports and continued bail.

First offender Martin was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Salvation Army attacker

A Salvation Army cleaner repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman at the church’s Perth city centre base. Gordon Anderson, 70, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted groping and kissing his victim multiple times over a nine month period at the place of worship on South Street.

Gordon Anderson
Gordon Anderson leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

Smoked cannabis night before

A Dunfermline drug-driver was caught after police apparently smelled cannabis from his car as he drove past them.

Adam Roeleveld, 37, of Turnbull Grove, pled guilty to driving a car on the B981 near Woodlea Farm, Crossgates, when the proportion of THC in his blood was 7mics/litre – above the limit of 2 mics/litre.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police were carrying out speed checks on the road at about 10am.

He said: “The accused’s vehicle passed officers and they noted a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle”.

The car was stopped and searched and a small amount of cannabis was produced and Roeleveld returned a positive test for the drug.

Self-representing in court, Roeleveld said: “I am very sorry.

“It was the night before with my friends and in the morning, I got pulled over by the police”.

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “Substances stay in your system for a period of time and will clearly affect your ability to be behind the wheel.

“Even when you were passing, they (police) detected a strong smell of cannabis”.

The sheriff banned Roeleveld from driving for one year and fined him £500.

Teacher struck off

A Fife teacher who failed to report allegations a rapist colleague had been having a sexual contact with a pupil has been struck off. Ellen Bogie had been contacted by a vulnerable girl who said music teacher Matthew Birch had abused her. Bogie, a principal music teacher at a high school in Fife, did not immediately disclose the claims to bosses when they emerged in 2018 but instead, contacted Birch. He was later jailed for rape.

Matthew Birch
Matthew Birch.

Assault petition

A man has appeared in court following an alleged serious assault in Kinross-shire.

Emergency services descended on Milnathort on Monday morning following reports of a disturbance.

An area around Stirling Road was locked down and a 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Gary Black appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.
The 29-year-old faces a charge of assault to severe injury.

Black, who is from Kirkcaldy, made no plea during the brief private hearing before Sheriff William Wood.

He was released on bail and will return to court at a future date.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

