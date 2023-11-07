Cleaner, 70, admits sexually assaulting woman at Perth Salvation Army church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleaner, 70, admits sexually assaulting woman at Perth Salvation Army church

Gordon Anderson, 70, was put on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted groping and kissing his victim multiple times over a nine month period at the place of worship on South Street.

By Jamie Buchan
Gordon Anderson, 70, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted groping and kissing his victim multiple times over a nine month period at the place of worship on South Street.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that on one occasion, Anderson grabbed his victims breasts and told her they were the “right height for my hands”.

The woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – initially dismissed it as a joke, but took things more seriously as the abuse continued.

The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre in Perth.

Anderson appeared in the dock and admitted sexually assaulting his victim at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, various times between September 1 2021 and June 30 2022.

The charge states he repeatedly attempted to kiss her, repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and head, touched her buttocks over her clothing, seized her on the breasts over her clothes and bit her finger.

Perth Salvation Army assault

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court: “Mr Anderson and the complainer have known each other for about 14 years.

“He worked as a cleaner at the Salvation Army centre on South Street.

“The complainer had been attending there frequently and had worked as a volunteer.”

Mr MacKenzie said: “Throughout this time, Mr Anderson hugged the complainer and touched her buttocks over her clothing on numerous occasions.

“He would also kiss her on the lips, forehead and cheek.”

The fiscal depute added: “In May 2021, the complainer and Mr Anderson were at the entrance smoking a cigarette.

“Mr Anderson looked at the writing on her T-shirt, before grabbing her breasts over her clothing with both hands.”

Anderson told her: “That’s the perfect height for my hands.”

Mr MacKenzie continued: “At this stage, the complainer thought it was a joke – but as the incidents persisted, she came to a view that it had been in fact a sexual assault.”

The court heard that Anderson grabbed her breasts a second time at the centre’s front door.

“On June 16 2022, a worker contacted police after he became aware of complaints about Mr Anderson’s behaviour,” the prosecutor said.

No previous convictions

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, confirmed her client, of Kingswell Terrace, Perth, had no criminal record.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She told Anderson: “The offence which you have pled guilty to is one that attracts notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act, which means you must register your name and address with police.”

