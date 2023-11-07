Cleaner, 70, admits sexually assaulting woman at Perth Salvation Army church

A Salvation Army cleaner repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman at the church’s Perth city centre base.

Gordon Anderson, 70, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted groping and kissing his victim multiple times over a nine month period at the place of worship on South Street.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that on one occasion, Anderson grabbed his victims breasts and told her they were the “right height for my hands”.

The woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – initially dismissed it as a joke, but took things more seriously as the abuse continued.

Anderson appeared in the dock and admitted sexually assaulting his victim at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, various times between September 1 2021 and June 30 2022.

The charge states he repeatedly attempted to kiss her, repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and head, touched her buttocks over her clothing, seized her on the breasts over her clothes and bit her finger.

Perth Salvation Army assault

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court: “Mr Anderson and the complainer have known each other for about 14 years.

“He worked as a cleaner at the Salvation Army centre on South Street.

“The complainer had been attending there frequently and had worked as a volunteer.”

Mr MacKenzie said: “Throughout this time, Mr Anderson hugged the complainer and touched her buttocks over her clothing on numerous occasions.

“He would also kiss her on the lips, forehead and cheek.”

The fiscal depute added: “In May 2021, the complainer and Mr Anderson were at the entrance smoking a cigarette.

“Mr Anderson looked at the writing on her T-shirt, before grabbing her breasts over her clothing with both hands.”

Anderson told her: “That’s the perfect height for my hands.”

Mr MacKenzie continued: “At this stage, the complainer thought it was a joke – but as the incidents persisted, she came to a view that it had been in fact a sexual assault.”

The court heard that Anderson grabbed her breasts a second time at the centre’s front door.

“On June 16 2022, a worker contacted police after he became aware of complaints about Mr Anderson’s behaviour,” the prosecutor said.

No previous convictions

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, confirmed her client, of Kingswell Terrace, Perth, had no criminal record.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She told Anderson: “The offence which you have pled guilty to is one that attracts notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act, which means you must register your name and address with police.”

