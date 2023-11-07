Dundee star Luke McCowan lifts lid on free-kick training rivalry after super Livi strike

Dundee’s free-kick school has a new star pupil.

Competition for the dead ball is fierce at Dens Park right now with a number of young players vying for the responsibility.

At the age of 25-years-old, Luke McCowan has seniority on his side.

Now, though, he’s got more than that to back up his credentials.

He’s got a first Premiership free-kick goal to enjoy after grabbing the winner from 25 yards against Livingston.

“I’ll be on them for at least another two tries. If I put the next two over the bar, I’m sure someone else will get on them!” McCowan joked.

“The boys have confidence in me, the same that I’d have confidence in them if they were stepping up to take them.

“It’s about knowing how good your team-mates can be at certain things.

“I’ve been raging that I don’t take more shots and get more goals and assists.

“But if I can come up with something like that then I’m happy.”

High standards

The quality of the strike came about through practice with McCowan revealing there’s a strong competition in training.

“I practice free-kicks every day. There are a few boys who do it,” he added.

“The one who hits the best ones through the week gets them on the weekend.

“It was a good angle and good distance for me. I was buzzing.

“There are other guys who take free-kicks but I don’t know if their standards are that high!

“Owen Beck has great deliveries and free-kicks. Malachi Boateng tries them and Lyall Cameron, too.

“If I put my authority down, I’m sure the boys will let me take them.”

Cliche

Sunday’s strike was McCowan’s second goal of the season and a second winner of the campaign after his long-range chip made the difference against Hearts.

That’s been six points picked up at home in those two instances, with nine of their 14 Premiership points coming at Dens Park.

After losing their unbeaten home record so poorly against Rangers last Wednesday, McCowan says it was crucial to rebuild fortress Dens.

He added: “Our home performances have got to be massive for us.

“I know it’s a cliche but we have to make this place a fortress.

“We want people coming here and hating how we play. We want them to be fearful of us and how we play.

“It’s about getting points every time we come here.

“There’s no reason we can’t do that and that’s why we were so frustrated on Wednesday (against Rangers).

“The boys were hurt after that. We know if we’re not at our absolute best against Celtic or Rangers, they can do that to you.

“Our performance wasn’t good enough. We knew we had to bounce back.

“We reacted well and now we move onto next week.”