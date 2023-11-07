Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids

Alistair Brown made off with up to £2500 of cosmetics from Boots over three separate occasions.

By Jamie McKenzie
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.

A Kirkcaldy shoplifter stole more between £4000 and £5000 worth of goods in 20 separate thefts, a court has heard.

Alistair Brown stole hundreds of pounds worth of groceries from Tesco and Asda and clothes from Sports Direct, JD Sports and Next during a crime spree spanning six months.

His highest value hauls came from Boots – in one case he stole cosmetics items worth £1,000.

Brown also stole fuel on several occasions, helped himself to booze from Aldi and made off with over £235 of toys from B&M.

The court heard the 38-year-old, of Cumbrae Terrace, has long suffered from a cocaine addiction.

Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly
Brown twice hit the Co-op in Bank Street, Lochgelly. Image: DC Thomson.

He appeared in the dock from custody to admit the string of offences, which took place in Fife and beyond between April 24 and October 18 this year.

Most of the offences happened in September and October.

During his shoplifting escapades, Brown stole up to £2500 of cosmetics from Boots in Dunfermline’s Kingsgate over three different occasions in a four-day period in October.

List of thefts

The total list of 20 thefts to which Brown pled guilty:

  • Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – £500 to £700 of cosmetics;
  • Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – £700 to £800 of cosmetics;
  • Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – £1000 of cosmetic;
  • Next, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – £200 worth of clothes;
  • Sports Direct, High Street, Dunfermline – £300 to £400 worth of clothing;
  • JD Sport, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – £300 of clothes;
  • Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth – £150 in groceries;
  • Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth – £70 in groceries and cosmetics;
  • Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth – £57.28 of fuel;
  • Tesco, Winterthur Lane, Dunfermline – £61.50 in fuel;
  • Asda, Newmarket Centre, Falkirk – £420 worth of groceries;
  • Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly – £122.80 of cleaning items;
  • Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly – £75 of cleaning items;
  • Aldi, Duloch Park, Dunfermline – £65.25 of alcohol;
  • Iceland, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy – £27 of soft drinks;
  • B&M, Flemington Road, Glenrothes – £160 of toys;
  • B&M, High Street, Cowdenbeath – £75.96 of toys;
  • Shell filling station, Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy – £19.82 of fuel;
  • New Tannery Garage, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk – £58.20 of fuel;
  • Gleaner Gas Centre, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath – £58.49 of fuel;

The combined higher value of all his thefts was £4,821.30, with a lower value of £4,421.30.

Cocaine addiction

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Brown has a cocaine addiction on and off for the past 13 years, worsening in the last three to four years.

The solicitor said his client expressed relief at being caught and said he wants help from addiction services.

Mr Morrison said Brown had previous interaction with a drug addiction centre and attended cocaine anonymous, though has failed to stay clear of the class A drug.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence until December 6 to obtain background reports and he was remanded in custody.

Bail was sought but Sheriff Bowie refused it, citing a significant risk of reoffending given Brown’s extensive course of conduct which included some high value thefts.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

