St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov admires Craig Levein ‘winning mentality’

St Johnstone have got the taste for winning, according to Dimitar Mitov.

And their goalkeeper is delighted that the Perth club have appointed a new manager with the “mentality” to ingrain the habit at McDiarmid Park.

Mitov had to do his homework on Craig Levein after Saints identified the former Dundee United and Hearts boss as the best candidate to replace Steven MacLean.

A Google search and a conversation with one of his football friends gave the Bulgarian the answers he was hoping for.

“It feels like he’s ticking every box, said Mitov. “Someone who has been there and done it.

“The new manager has got a great reputation. The clubs he has been at and the fact he managed Scotland tells you everything about him.

“I like that he will bring a winning mentality.

“Winning games is the most important thing in football. It doesn’t matter how we do that.

“We need enjoyment and positivity in training and at the football club. I feel that this manager is going to do that.

“I didn’t know anything about him, which is normal because I’ve only been in Scotland a few months.

“I spoke to people and went on Google to find out more.

“My best mate, Nikolay Todorov, was in the Hearts academy when he was the sporting director.

“He told me about his man management skills, which is another very important quality.”

‘How much we care’

Saints face Motherwell on Tuesday night, seeking to build on momentum started by defeating in-form Kilmarnock under caretaker boss, Alex Cleland.

“Going into every season you want to get the first win on the board as soon as possible,” said Mitov. “That didn’t happen for us.

“You could see the emotions of the lads at the final whistle last Wednesday. Everybody went super crazy.

First 3 points of the season ✅ 🤝#SJFC pic.twitter.com/aOcFpzPqAH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 1, 2023

“That shows how much we care and how much we want to win.

“The way in which we all made sure we thanked the fans was important as well.

“They’ve stuck behind us in a very difficult time. We’ve not been good enough and everybody knows it.

“We’ve got that first win and now we can’t wait for the chance to get another one.”