Dundee’s postponed trip to Hearts rescheduled for midweek clash

Dundee were due to face a trip to Tynecastle last week only for Hearts’ involvement in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals to postpone the contest.

Instead, the Dark Blues faced Livingston at Dens Park and registered a key Premiership victory.

Luke McCowan got the winner on Sunday, as he did when the Jambos last faced Dundee back in August.

He and his team-mates will be aiming to repeat that trick when they head to Tynecastle for the re-arranged contest.

That has been set for after the winter break on Tuesday, January 23.

And just like the recent Livi clash, it will see the two sides face each other twice inside a fortnight with Hearts due back at Dens on February 3.