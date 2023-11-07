Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault

A man has appeared in court following an alleged serious assault in Kinross-shire.

Emergency services descended on Milnathort on Monday morning following reports of a disturbance.

An area around Stirling Road was locked down and a 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Gary Black appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 29-year-old faces a charge of assault to severe injury.

Black, who is from Kirkcaldy, made no plea during the brief private hearing before Sheriff William Wood.

He was released on bail and will return to court at a future date.

Street closed

The court appearance came after witnesses reported seeing at least five police vehicles on the scene.

Officers closed off the main road in Milnathort, leaving some residents unable to access their own homes.

One Stirling Road resident told The Courier: “I can’t get into my house because of the police.

“It is a quiet place and it’s a concern about it happening.

“You don’t usually see this many police here.”

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe said: “Around 10.40am on Monday, 6 November, police were called to a report of a disturbance on Stirling Street, Milnathort.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

