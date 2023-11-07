Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault

Gary Black appeared in private and made no plea.

By Jamie Buchan
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court following an alleged serious assault in Kinross-shire.

Emergency services descended on Milnathort on Monday morning following reports of a disturbance.

An area around Stirling Road was locked down and a 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Gary Black appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 29-year-old faces a charge of assault to severe injury.

Black, who is from Kirkcaldy, made no plea during the brief private hearing before Sheriff William Wood.

He was released on bail and will return to court at a future date.

Street closed

The court appearance came after witnesses reported seeing at least five police vehicles on the scene.

Officers closed off the main road in Milnathort, leaving some residents unable to access their own homes.

Police incident in Milnathort
Police sealed off the road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

One Stirling Road resident told The Courier: “I can’t get into my house because of the police.

“It is a quiet place and it’s a concern about it happening.

“You don’t usually see this many police here.”

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe said: “Around 10.40am on Monday, 6 November, police were called to a report of a disturbance on Stirling Street, Milnathort.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

