Home Business & Environment Business

Historic Dundee Cake to reach new global audience thanks to ground-breaking innovation

The dessert which dates from the late 1700s has needed a state-of-the-art solution to maximise its worldwide appeal.

By Gavin Harper
Martin Goodfellow, director of Goodfellow and Steven and Abertay's project innovation officer Katrina Ross. with the world-famous Dundee Cake. Image: Paul Reid.
If there’s one thing Martin Goodfellow is fiercely proud of it’s the recipe used by Goodfellow and Steven for its world famous Dundee Cake.

His passion for the almond-topped fruit cake saw him lead a campaign for it to be given protected geographical indication (PGI) status similar to a Cornish pasty or Melton Mowbray pork pies.

And the last thing he’d want to do is change the traditional recipe which has been loved for generations.

But with tradition comes some limitations. The Goodfellow and Steven Dundee Cake has a shelf life of just six months, which has limited its sales potential with wholesalers.

For the local favourite to reach its full global sales potential, Martin enlisted the help of scientists from Abertay for a solution.

Extending Dundee Cake shelf life

The university’s transform net zero programme aims to help reduce their carbon emissions and become more sustainable.

Academics suggested modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) as a solution. This uses specific gases to create a protective atmosphere around food which helps to prevent spoilage.

After testing MAP and vacuum packing the Dundee Cake, research showed a nine-month shelf life was possible, much to Martin’s delight.

He said: “Abertay played a crucial role in helping us investigate the effectiveness of two product shelf-life extension techniques for our beloved Dundee Cake.

“After weeks of experimentation and analysis, we have shown we can offer our product to the wholesale market whose storage and supply chain need a longer shelf life than is achieved by more conventional means.”

Through the initiative, Abertay University has worked with more than 100 food and drink businesses, including 20 Scottish SMEs.

Katrina Ross, Abertay’s project innovation officer, said: “By empowering SMEs to embrace low carbon practices and fostering a culture of sustainability within the food and drink industry, Abertay is driving positive change toward a more sustainable, zero-waste future.”

Dundee Cake history and future

Dundee Cake is believed to have originated from marmalade makers Keillers, who flavoured the cake with leftover orange peels.

It is said that the cake was originally made for Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century.

Dundee Cake. Image: Paul Reid.

Martin launched a bid to make Dundee Cake a protected food, stating it was “inextricably” linked to the city.

Earlier this year, his campaign was rejected by the UK Government. The Department of Environmental and Rural Affairs said the name was “too generic”.

