Bid to make Dundee Cake a protected food rejected

A notice from the Department of Environmental and Rural affairs said the product was "too generic".

By Kieran Webster
Dundee Cake
A bid to make Dundee cake a protected food has been rejected by the UK government. Image: Shutterstock

A bid to make Dundee Cake a protected food has been rejected by the UK government.

Makers of the sweet treat were refused Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as the name is “too generic”.

If granted, it would have made it mandatory for at least one step of the production process to take place in Dundee.

The traditional almond-topped fruit cake is said to have originated from marmalade makers Keillers, who flavoured it with leftover orange peels.

Other foods with PGI status include Stornoway Black Pudding, Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar and Scotch Beef.

Dundee Cake ‘inextricably linked’ to city

According to The National, documents submitted by The Baker Trade Committee describe the cake as “inextricably linked to the city of Dundee and its history and heritage.”

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood with a Dundee Cake. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

It added: “The City’s bakers today have come together to ensure that the original quality and ingredients for Dundee Cake are maintained safeguarding our heritage and its link to the city, protected.”

The Baker Trade Committee has until the end of May to appeal the decision.

Previously, the Baker Trade Committee staged protests in favour of protecting Dundee Cake.

Celebrity fans include Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, who was introduced to the delicacy at the city’s Flower and Food Festival in 2015.

