Man, 33, taken to hospital after alleged stabbing on Milnathort street

A 33-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing on a Milnathort street.

The disturbance took place on Stirling Road, near the junction with Mill Lade, at around 10.40am on Monday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

At least five police vehicles were on the scene in the aftermath.

Officers closed off the main road in Milnathort, leaving some residents unable to access their own homes.

One Stirling Road resident told The Courier: “I can’t get into my house because of the police.

“It is a quiet place and it’s a concern about it happening.

“You don’t usually see this many police here.”

Traffic was being diverted due to the closure of Stirling Road.

A Stagecoach statement said: “Due to a police incident Stirling Road, Milnathort is closed.

“Services will divert via Glenfarg.”

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe said: “Around 10.40am on Monday, 6 November, police were called to a report of a disturbance on Stirling Street, Milnathort.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this serious assault and police enquiries are ongoing.”