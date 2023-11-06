Man, 33, taken to hospital after alleged stabbing on Milnathort street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 33, taken to hospital after alleged stabbing on Milnathort street

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Kieran Webster & Stephen Eighteen
Police closure of Stirling Road, near the junction of Mill Lade, Milnathort, on September 6 2023.
Police closed Stirling Road, near the junction of Mill Lade, in Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A 33-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing on a Milnathort street.

The disturbance took place on Stirling Road, near the junction with Mill Lade, at around 10.40am on Monday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

At least five police vehicles were on the scene in the aftermath.

Officers closed off the main road in Milnathort, leaving some residents unable to access their own homes.

Some residents were unable to access their own homes. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Police closure of Stirling Road, near the junction of Mill Lade, Milnathort, on November 6 2023.
The road was closed up to the South Street roundabout. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

One Stirling Road resident told The Courier: “I can’t get into my house because of the police.

“It is a quiet place and it’s a concern about it happening.

“You don’t usually see this many police here.”

Traffic was being diverted due to the closure of Stirling Road.

A Stagecoach statement said: “Due to a police incident Stirling Road, Milnathort is closed.

“Services will divert via Glenfarg.”

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe said: “Around 10.40am on Monday, 6 November, police were called to a report of a disturbance on Stirling Street, Milnathort.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this serious assault and police enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld House Hotel.
£392-a-night luxury Perthshire hotel rating drops to 2* due to 'unfriendly' staff
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Perth put on a spectacular South Inch display. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures from Perth fireworks as South Inch display pulls in crowds
McArdle robbed two women in Blairgowrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Handbag thief freed after robbing 80-year-old in Blairgowrie struck again a week later
Catherine McPhee admitted careless driving at the Atholl Street Birnam Place junction in Pitlochry.
Pitlochry pensioner suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in low-speed crash
The Airbnb on Aberfeldy's Burnside
Popular Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after failing to secure planning permission
Jamie McAllister holding a pile of presents.
Perth's 'Father Christmas' launches new appeal after last year's success
Bonfire night and fireworks in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean
Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang
To go with story by Kieran Webster. Tribute song to be released for 'inspirational' Perth musician Gavin Munro Picture shows; Gavin Munro. Perth. Supplied by Stuart Blance Date; Unknown
Tribute song written for 'inspirational' Perth singer Gavin Munro
Rachel Borthwick is fighting cancer for a fourth time
Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight