Developers reveal details of new St Andrews student accommodation on former Madras College site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Developers reveal details of new St Andrews student accommodation on former Madras College site

The community will also be able to use facilities at the Kilrymont site.

By Claire Warrender
How new student accommodation at the former Madras College site in St Andrews will look.
How new student accommodation at the former Madras College site in St Andrews will look. Image: Supplied by Scotsman Developments.

Details of new accommodation for hundreds of students on the former Madras College site in St Andrews have now been revealed.

A planning application to convert the B-listed building at Kilrymont was approved last year.

The old Madras College Kilrymont Road building in St Andrews
The old Madras College Kilrymont Road building in St Andrews, which closed in 2021, will become student accommodation.

Up to 280 student rooms were mooted, and around 160 homes agreed for the old school grounds.

Glasgow-based Scotsman Developments say they want to convert the three-storey building into self-contained studios and shared apartments for students.

How one of the rooms will look.
How one of the rooms will look. Image: Supplied by Scotsman Developments.

The SPACE St Andrews development aims to address an acute shortage of student accommodation in the town.

But local residents will also be able to take advantage of the services on offer.

People can have a sneak peek of how the studios will look at a show flat, which opened in South Street this week.

And a full selection of accommodation is already available to reserve.

The first phase is expected to be open by August next year.

Different room types and leisure activities included

The redevelopment of the building met a positive response from locals and St Andrews University.

It will offer six different room types, as well as areas for socialising, studying and recreation.

How one of the new St Andrews student rooms will look.
How one of the new St Andrews student accommodation rooms will look. Image: Supplied by Scotsman Developments.

All studios will have a separate living and study area, floor to ceiling windows, individual kitchen facilities and a shower.

Meanwhile, the two, three or four-bedroom apartments all have shared living, dining and kitchen areas.

The new Kilrymont student accommodation in St Andrews
The new St Andrews student accommodation. Image: Supplied by Scotsman Developments.

Retail, sports and leisure activities are included in the development.

And the community, as well as students, will be able to use them.

Scotsman Developments say they will promote a “robust activity and events programme” to support both physical and emotional wellbeing.

How to view the St Andrews student accommodation show flat

Developers say they have looked beyond the UK for inspiration.

And they have focused on creating a “campus-like” environment similar to those found in the USA and Scandinavia.

Communal spaces include a library or private study pods, a private kitchen dining room to entertain friends, a gym and recreation hall.

Ashley Gibbons, who is overseeing the launch, described SPACE St Andrews as “a new generation of student accommodation”.

Reservations are now live, with the team already reporting a strong interest.

And the SPACE show flat is available to visit at 120 South Street, St Andrews, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, an open day will be held at South Street this Friday, to allow people to find out more.

More from Fife

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a huge success.
Pictures as thousands enjoy spectacular Buckhaven firework display
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Ross Taggart murdered his mother Carol-Anne and refuses to give up rights over her estate, prompting a law change.
Fife family’s campaign win as loophole allowing murderers to control victim’s estates to be…
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
Campaigners claim NHS Fife is avoiding scrutiny at this year's annual review
Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Former company director thumped girlfriend's ex with stone in Fife
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks in Fife
Reginald Tucker
Family's tribute to dad, 43, who died after crash near Windygates
Cameron Knox with his niece, Lucy and Sian Stewart and her son, Jacob Dawson.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Cupar fireworks display makes for a cracking night
Ed Murdoch and Eleanor Whitby.
Couple behind Newport deli moving to new site with cafe
Jamie Craig-Gentles, with husband Marc and children Luna and Arlo, has given us a local's guide to some of St Andrews best bits.
Ask a local: Your insider's guide to the 5 best things about St Andrews

Conversation