Developers reveal details of new St Andrews student accommodation on former Madras College site

Details of new accommodation for hundreds of students on the former Madras College site in St Andrews have now been revealed.

A planning application to convert the B-listed building at Kilrymont was approved last year.

Up to 280 student rooms were mooted, and around 160 homes agreed for the old school grounds.

Glasgow-based Scotsman Developments say they want to convert the three-storey building into self-contained studios and shared apartments for students.

The SPACE St Andrews development aims to address an acute shortage of student accommodation in the town.

But local residents will also be able to take advantage of the services on offer.

People can have a sneak peek of how the studios will look at a show flat, which opened in South Street this week.

And a full selection of accommodation is already available to reserve.

The first phase is expected to be open by August next year.

Different room types and leisure activities included

The redevelopment of the building met a positive response from locals and St Andrews University.

It will offer six different room types, as well as areas for socialising, studying and recreation.

All studios will have a separate living and study area, floor to ceiling windows, individual kitchen facilities and a shower.

Meanwhile, the two, three or four-bedroom apartments all have shared living, dining and kitchen areas.

Retail, sports and leisure activities are included in the development.

And the community, as well as students, will be able to use them.

Scotsman Developments say they will promote a “robust activity and events programme” to support both physical and emotional wellbeing.

How to view the St Andrews student accommodation show flat

Developers say they have looked beyond the UK for inspiration.

And they have focused on creating a “campus-like” environment similar to those found in the USA and Scandinavia.

Communal spaces include a library or private study pods, a private kitchen dining room to entertain friends, a gym and recreation hall.

Ashley Gibbons, who is overseeing the launch, described SPACE St Andrews as “a new generation of student accommodation”.

Reservations are now live, with the team already reporting a strong interest.

And the SPACE show flat is available to visit at 120 South Street, St Andrews, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, an open day will be held at South Street this Friday, to allow people to find out more.