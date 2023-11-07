Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park duo drop out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park duo drop out

Lyall Cameron and Jack Newman have been named in Scot Gemmill's latest squad.

By Alan Temple
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group. Image: SNS / DC Thomson

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron and Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman have been named in Scot Gemmill’s latest Scotland U21 squad.

The young Scots travel to Belgium on November 17 and Hungary four days later as their European Championships qualifying campaign continues.

Cameron, 20, has made 12 appearances for the Dark Blues this term, notching his maiden top-flight goal against Motherwell in August.

He has made three appearances for his country at this age group, most recently starting in a narrow 1-0 defeat against Spain. 

Lyall Cameron scored his first Premiership goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron scored his first Premiership goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Newman is yet to play for United this season, such has been the form of Tannadice No.1 Jack Walton.

However, he has remained a regular in Gemmill’s group along with fellow stoppers Cieran Slicker and Jude Smith. 

Dundee dynamo Josh Mulligan and fellow Dens Park prospect Fin Robertson — both part of the last squad — are not involved.

Injured Mulligan has not played since being dismissed in a 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock on September 23 and underwent a hernia operation last week.

The full squad can be found below.

More from Dundee FC

Martin Boyle asked for advice from a team-mate with Hibs links before making the move to Easter Road. Image: SNS
How Martin Boyle had to be persuaded to leave Dundee for Hibs - in…
Luke McCowan walks off after defeating Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan lifts lid on free-kick training rivalry after super Livi strike
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham shines as Scotland kick off Victory Shield
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have a super goalie in Trevor Carson - what a difference…
Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory - back on the horse, midfield maestros…
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty says Dundee squad 'screams character' after Livingston win as he explains Scott…
Luke McCowan at full time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of…
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty challenges 'honest' Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off

Conversation