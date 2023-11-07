Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park duo drop out

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron and Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman have been named in Scot Gemmill’s latest Scotland U21 squad.

The young Scots travel to Belgium on November 17 and Hungary four days later as their European Championships qualifying campaign continues.

Cameron, 20, has made 12 appearances for the Dark Blues this term, notching his maiden top-flight goal against Motherwell in August.

He has made three appearances for his country at this age group, most recently starting in a narrow 1-0 defeat against Spain.

Newman is yet to play for United this season, such has been the form of Tannadice No.1 Jack Walton.

However, he has remained a regular in Gemmill’s group along with fellow stoppers Cieran Slicker and Jude Smith.

Dundee dynamo Josh Mulligan and fellow Dens Park prospect Fin Robertson — both part of the last squad — are not involved.

Injured Mulligan has not played since being dismissed in a 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock on September 23 and underwent a hernia operation last week.

The full squad can be found below.