Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan talks after red card disappointment as injuries bite for Hibs clash

“Gutted” Josh Mulligan can’t afford to let his head go down after seeing red against Kilmarnock and picking up a two-match ban, says boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues academy graduate was at the centre of a controversial sending off last weekend that saw the club appeal David Munro’s red card decision.

That was unsuccessful and his two-match suspension stands, meaning the Scotland U/21 international will miss Saturday’s clash with Hibs and next week’s home game against Ross County.

In meeting the written press ahead of the trip to Easter Road, Docherty wasn’t keen to talk too much about the red card itself.

“In terms of the club, disappointed with the initial decision and really disappointed with the subsequent process. That’s it,” he said briefly.

‘Not blameless’

However, he went on to reveal he’d had a chat with Mulligan himself since the appeal was unsuccessful.

The ban now means the youngster will be out of action for Dundee until October 21.

And Docherty is keen to see he doesn’t get despondent about the situation.

“He’s gutted because he’s worked really hard to get into the team,” the Dundee boss said of Mulligan.

“To be taken out of the team in the circumstances, I had to bring him in and have a word with him.

“But he’s not blameless. He made a rash decision with that tackle.

“Josh can’t let his head go down with that, though. He’s worked so hard and I thought he was probably one of our best players during the match.

“He just has to keep working and when the next opportunity arises, which unfortunately will now be after the international break, he needs to make sure he can get back into the team.”

Ryan Howley

Mulligan won’t be the only midfielder missing for the Premiership trip to Hibs with Ryan Howley also side-lined.

He picked up an ankle injury against Celtic and missed that clash with Kilmarnock, with Mulligan taking his place in the team.

“Howley’s injury is another reason why we’re so disappointed to lose Mulligan,” Docherty added.

“They are both young, robust footballers who have physicality about them as well as their good ability.

“You need that when you are going to places like Easter Road or Celtic Park. You could see how Howley equipped himself at Celtic.

“That presence is needed so it’s disappointing to be without Ryan as well. He’s carrying an ankle knock that just needs a little bit longer.

“Saturday is just a bit too quick for him.”

McGhee and Tiffoney

And it could well be too quick for Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney.

McGhee limped off against Killie after being injured in the first-half by a Robbie Deas tackle while Tiffoney was substituted at half-time due to a groin complaint.

Both were described as “struggling” by Docherty.

However, Zach Robinson has shrugged off injury to return to training while defenders Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are available after lengthy lay-offs.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s trip to Hearts on November 4 has been postponed due to the Jambos’ progression to the League Cup semi-finals.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.