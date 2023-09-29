Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan talks after red card disappointment as injuries bite for Hibs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan talks after red card disappointment as injuries bite for Hibs clash

Mulligan is now side-lined until October 21 and won't be the only player missing the Easter Road clash.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan trudges off after being shown a red card against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan trudges off after being shown a red card against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Gutted” Josh Mulligan can’t afford to let his head go down after seeing red against Kilmarnock and picking up a two-match ban, says boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues academy graduate was at the centre of a controversial sending off last weekend that saw the club appeal David Munro’s red card decision.

That was unsuccessful and his two-match suspension stands, meaning the Scotland U/21 international will miss Saturday’s clash with Hibs and next week’s home game against Ross County.

In meeting the written press ahead of the trip to Easter Road, Docherty wasn’t keen to talk too much about the red card itself.

“In terms of the club, disappointed with the initial decision and really disappointed with the subsequent process. That’s it,” he said briefly.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan was sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS

‘Not blameless’

However, he went on to reveal he’d had a chat with Mulligan himself since the appeal was unsuccessful.

The ban now means the youngster will be out of action for Dundee until October 21.

And Docherty is keen to see he doesn’t get despondent about the situation.

“He’s gutted because he’s worked really hard to get into the team,” the Dundee boss said of Mulligan.

“To be taken out of the team in the circumstances, I had to bring him in and have a word with him.

“But he’s not blameless. He made a rash decision with that tackle.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“Josh can’t let his head go down with that, though. He’s worked so hard and I thought he was probably one of our best players during the match.

“He just has to keep working and when the next opportunity arises, which unfortunately will now be after the international break, he needs to make sure he can get back into the team.”

Ryan Howley

Mulligan won’t be the only midfielder missing for the Premiership trip to Hibs with Ryan Howley also side-lined.

He picked up an ankle injury against Celtic and missed that clash with Kilmarnock, with Mulligan taking his place in the team.

“Howley’s injury is another reason why we’re so disappointed to lose Mulligan,” Docherty added.

Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

“They are both young, robust footballers who have physicality about them as well as their good ability.

“You need that when you are going to places like Easter Road or Celtic Park. You could see how Howley equipped himself at Celtic.

“That presence is needed so it’s disappointing to be without Ryan as well. He’s carrying an ankle knock that just needs a little bit longer.

“Saturday is just a bit too quick for him.”

McGhee and Tiffoney

Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

And it could well be too quick for Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney.

McGhee limped off against Killie after being injured in the first-half by a Robbie Deas tackle while Tiffoney was substituted at half-time due to a groin complaint.

Both were described as “struggling” by Docherty.

However, Zach Robinson has shrugged off injury to return to training while defenders Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are available after lengthy lay-offs.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s trip to Hearts on November 4 has been postponed due to the Jambos’ progression to the League Cup semi-finals.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck after featuring for Dundee against St Mirren
Dundee manager Tony Docherty on Liverpool loanee Owen Beck: There is more and better…
Luke McCowan celebrates against Aberdeen in 2021.
Dundee clash with Aberdeen switched to Saturday evening kick-off
Steven MacLean and Duncan Ferguson have a big weekend coming up, while Tony Watt continues to be a Dundee United talking point.
PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached season-defining point already?
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
'Dundee should refuse to pay for VAR': Fans react with anger and confusion as…
Josh Mulligan was red carded by referee David Munro against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 'disappointed' as SFA throw out Josh Mulligan appeal
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee squad strength delights Tony Docherty as he hails bench boost
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's 'buzzing' Zak Rudden targets regular first-team spot after super sub display
Jordan McGhee receives treatment before being substituted against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides injury update on Tyler French and Jordan McGhee as…
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Josh Mulligan appeal decision
Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal

Conversation