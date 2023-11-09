Hotel worker avoids driving ban despite clocking 108mph on notorious A9

A motorist has avoided a driving ban despite clocking 108mph on a Perthshire road.

Joanna Ross, 35, narrowly missed having her driving privileges taken away after admitting racing down the A9 in April.

Ross, from the isle of Lewis, was able to top-out her 13-year-old Volkswagen Caddy — which, according to the manufacturer has a top-speed of 104mph — on the dual carriageway near Pitlochry.

The speed limit is 70mph on that stretch of the notorious road.

Licence vital to work

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “The offence took place at around 12.30pm on April 9.

“The stretch of road is the dual carriageway with a 70mph speed limit.

“It was a marked enforcement vehicle which captured the offence.

“Given the speed recorded, a fixed penalty notice could not be made.”

Her defence solicitor explained hotel worker Ross had recently discovered she was pregnant.

They added: “She has taken the bus and the ferry to be here today.

“It was the sensible option.

“She works in the hotel industry.

“She has to drive because of shifts, which start too early for her to use public transport.

“She has discovered since she is pregnant.

“She has had her licence for 17 years, with no issues.”

Fined and points imposed

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined Ross, of Seaview, £200 – reduced from £300 – and imposed six penalty points on her licence, noting her early guilty plea.

Ross had faced an alternative charge of dangerous driving, which often carries an automatic period of disqualification.

She had originally pled guilty via letter to the court.

The A9 has been the scene of more than 110 recorded accidents since 2019, statistics have shown, with 14 deaths recorded as a result, making it one of Scotland’s most notorious transport paths.

