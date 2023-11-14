Montrose and Scotland curling great coming home to compete in World Championship for CANADA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose and Scotland curling great coming home to compete in World Championship for CANADA

Three-time Olympian Kelly Schafer won the Canadian Mixed title after securing citizenship in her adopted country.

By Eric Nicolson
Kelly Schafer.
Kelly Schafer. Image: PPA.

Montrose’s four-time Scottish curling champion, Kelly Schafer, will get another shot at winning an elusive world gold by competing AGAINST her home country.

The 42-year-old was part of the Team Saskatchewan quartet that lifted Canada’s Mixed Curling title at the weekend.

Now a Canadian citizen, Kelly (formerly Wood), Shaun Meachem, and Chris and Teejay Haichert have earned a spot at the October 2024 World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen on the back of that triumph.

They won their national title on home ice at Swift Current, where Schafer clinched a World women’s silver alongside Eve Muirhead back in 2010.

That was her last medal of a decorated career with Scotland and Great Britain, which also included a European gold and selection for three Winter Olympic Games.

Saskatchewan defeated Team Manitoba 5-4 in Sunday’s final, having gone on an unbeaten run after losing their opening game.

“It’s just so special,” said Schafer. “I’ll be proud to represent Canada and that’ll be a new thing for me.

“It means everything to win at home.

“We have such a great club.

“All of us have been part of the host committee and we really wanted to put on a great event for the curlers because that’s what means the most to us, and I think we did that this week.”

This was the second time Schafer has attempted to claim a national title in her adopted home country.

Having married the Swift Current mayor over a decade ago and eventually securing citizenship, she joined Team Silvernagle who secured the Saskatchewan Provincials, progressing to the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in British Columbia (Canada’s national championships).

She didn’t win that and therefore get the chance to become a Canadian World Champion in the women’s event but will now have a shot in the Mixed – just 40 miles up the road from her original Angus home town.

Team-mate Chris Haichert said the group had extra motivation to earn Schafer her homecoming.

Kelly Schafer (second left) competing in the Scottish Championships alongside Eve Muirhead (left) over a decade ago. Image: DCT.
Kelly Schafer (second left) competing in the Scottish Championships alongside Eve Muirhead (left) over a decade ago. Image: DCT.

She said: “We really wanted to win this one for Kelly who’s from Scotland and the winner gets a trip to Scotland.

“This meant a lot for all of us but it was especially nice to get her home.”

For one of Scotland’s most successful curlers of all time, there’s now 11 months to get used to wearing red and white colours rather than blue and white at a World Championship!

