EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha thrilled that young Ukraine star Max Kucheriavyi is following in his Perth footsteps

By Eric Nicolson
March 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 6.48am
St Johnstone's two Ukrainians - Sergei Baltacha and Max Kucheriavyi.
There hasn’t been much in the way of good news for Sergei Baltacha in the last few weeks, as he has watched in horror while Russia wages war on his homeland.

But learning that St Johnstone, a club he holds close to his heart, has a young fellow countryman making a name for himself with footballing ability and off-pitch courage, puts a big smile on the Perth legend’s face.

“Really?” said Baltacha, when Courier Sport told the 45-times capped international that, after a near 30-year gap, the Ukrainian torch at McDiarmid Park has been passed to Max Kucheriavyi.

“I did not know this.

“It’s great news to hear there is another player from the Ukraine at St Johnstone.

“I feel proud that he is representing my country at a club I love.

“I’m so pleased the new generation of St Johnstone supporters have a young Ukrainian who will hopefully become a good player for the club.

Max Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly.
“He is at a good place – there are a lot of special people there and in the city.

“I would love to speak to him soon and come up and meet him at a St Johnstone game.

“It would be special for me to see another Ukrainian play for the team.

“There aren’t many people from Ukraine in football in Britain. It would be nice to help him, especially at this difficult time.”

Kucheriavyi, currently starring on loan with League Two leaders Kelty Hearts, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Ukraine, breaking the £5,000 barrier in just a few days.

Liam Gordon wears a captain’s armband with a yellow and blue flag beneath the Saints’ club crest in support of his teenage team-mate.

That Gordon is a former pupil of the primary and secondary schools Baltacha’s own children went to when they spent several happy years in the Fair City in the 1990s is another poignant link from the present to the past.

“I’m so proud to hear that,” said the 64-year-old, who coaches in the Charlton Athletic youth academy. “It’s unbelievable.

“I’ll need to tell Sergei about this! Sergei and Elena loved their time in Perth.

Sergei Baltacha with his Sergei jnr and Elena.
“Sergei still lives in Scotland and has two kids now. We saw them for a few days before Christmas. Alex is 11 and is a very good footballer.

“Anna is nine-and-a-half. She’s a dancer. She reminds me of Elena so much. She’s got a similar strong personality and the same energy!”

Baltacha has yet to see Kucheriavyi play but the very fact he left Ukraine to follow his dream speaks to a young man with the determination required to succeed in top level sport.

“He must have strong character to come over to Scotland as a boy without his parents,” said Baltacha.

“It’s not easy. He’s a brave boy to do that. You need a strong personality.”

Baltacha’s career-shaping relocation was from Mariupol to Kharkiv.

By the time he was under the management of the legendary Valeriy Lobanovskyi at Dynamo Kyiv, the fearlessness that Callum Davidson has described in Kucheriavyi was in his DNA.

“I finished in the academy at 18,” said Baltacha.

“Seven of us signed for Dynamo Kyiv and straight away I was involved with the national team at an under-20 World Cup and the Olympics.

“The standard was very, very high but I didn’t care who was against me.

“I had talent and I had desire.

“It sounds like Max has similar desire.”

Former Saints vice-chairman Stan Harris has donated a signed Baltacha shirt for a £5 per ticket raffle, to raise money for the Dnipro Kids charity.

Sergei Baltacha in action at Ibrox in the strip that is being raffled.
“I remember signing it,” he said. “I think Roddy Grant sent it to me last year.

“It’s a beautiful shirt – and brings back a lot of happy memories.”

Another way for Saints fans to help the people of Ukraine is by purchasing a Baltacha artwork poster, with all profits going to a charity of his choice.

“I’d like to thank all the St Johnstone supporters for their support to Max, me and Ukraine,” he said.

“It means a lot. It is very humbling.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine anguish and pride of St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha as 3 cities that shaped his football life come under Russian attack

