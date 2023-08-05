Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership return

Lyall Cameron’s first-ever Premiership goal earned Dundee a point at home to Motherwell at a sodden Dens Park.

Rain teemed down on a miserable day in the City of Discovery as the Dark Blues made their return to the top-flight of Scottish football.

And they had to come from behind to take a point after Theo Bair capped his ‘Well debut with a goal shortly before half-time.

Dundee emerged at the break with renewed vigour and deserved their equaliser through last season’s star man Cameron on 68 minutes.

Drenched Dee

There was no debut for latest signing Trevor Carson but striker Amadou Bakayoko was in for his first start in dark blue.

He joined Cameron and Luke McCowan in the starting XI after the trio impressed from the bench against Inverness.

Dropping to the bench were Scott Tiffoney, Diego Pineda and Josh Mulligan while there were six league debuts from the start.

Monsoon-like rain had hit the city of Dundee in the morning and groundstaff had been hard at work clearing standing water from one corner of Dens Park ahead of kick off.

The Championship winners’ flag was unfurled ahead of kick-off with Motherwell providing a guard of honour before a minute’s applause was held for Dundee league-winner and former ‘Well manager Craig Brown.

The rain started again as soon as play got under way with conditions getting steadily more treacherous as the first 45 wore on.

Chances were few and far between and although Dundee had more of the play, it was Motherwell who went closest early on. Blair Spittal bringing a save out of Jon McCracken on 20 minutes.

Just as half-time approached, however, ‘Well took the lead through debutant Bair.

A mistake from Lee Ashcroft in the centre of the park gifted the visitors possession and eventually they set Stephen O’Donnell free down the right.

He picked out the former St Johnstone striker to punish the error and send Dundee in at the break a goal down.

Cameron

The Dark Blues made a positive start to the second half and went close through Joe Shaughnessy, seeing a header blocked on the line.

The rain had eased and the home side were pushing. Chances began to come with McCowan getting in behind but striking the post from the angle, Robinson unable to finish the rebound.

The equaliser came on 68 minutes with McCowan finding space to send in an enticing cross to the far post and Cameron was there to head home.

He almost grabbed a second moments later as his cross deflected towards goal but came back off the far post.

The home crowd were in fine voice but there was to be no winner for their side, Lennon Miller going closest for either side with a fierce effort that shaved the upright in the final minute.

Dundee: McCracken 6, Ashcroft 5, Shaughnessy 7, Portales 6 (Mulligan 6, 7), Beck 7, McCowan 7, McGhee 6, Boateng 7, Cameron 8, Robinson 7, Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Tiffoney, Byrne, Pineda, Robertson, Rudden, Anderson.

Star man: Lyall Cameron

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 6,391 (792 away)