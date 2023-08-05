Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership return

The Dee had to come from behind after seeing the Championship winners' flag unfurled at a drenched Dens Park.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS

Lyall Cameron’s first-ever Premiership goal earned Dundee a point at home to Motherwell at a sodden Dens Park.

Rain teemed down on a miserable day in the City of Discovery as the Dark Blues made their return to the top-flight of Scottish football.

And they had to come from behind to take a point after Theo Bair capped his ‘Well debut with a goal shortly before half-time.

Dundee emerged at the break with renewed vigour and deserved their equaliser through last season’s star man Cameron on 68 minutes.

Drenched Dee

There was no debut for latest signing Trevor Carson but striker Amadou Bakayoko was in for his first start in dark blue.

He joined Cameron and Luke McCowan in the starting XI after the trio impressed from the bench against Inverness.

Dundee’s father-and-son ground team Brian and Brian Robertson had their work cut out. Image; SNS

Dropping to the bench were Scott Tiffoney, Diego Pineda and Josh Mulligan while there were six league debuts from the start.

Monsoon-like rain had hit the city of Dundee in the morning and groundstaff had been hard at work clearing standing water from one corner of Dens Park ahead of kick off.

The Championship winners’ flag was unfurled ahead of kick-off with Motherwell providing a guard of honour before a minute’s applause was held for Dundee league-winner and former ‘Well manager Craig Brown.

The Championship winners' flag was unfurled ahead of kick off at Dens Park. Image: SNS
The Championship winners' flag was unfurled ahead of kick off at Dens Park. Image: SNS

The rain started again as soon as play got under way with conditions getting steadily more treacherous as the first 45 wore on.

Chances were few and far between and although Dundee had more of the play, it was Motherwell who went closest early on. Blair Spittal bringing a save out of Jon McCracken on 20 minutes.

Just as half-time approached, however, ‘Well took the lead through debutant Bair.

Theo Bair
Theo Bair celebrates against Dundee. Image: SNS

A mistake from Lee Ashcroft in the centre of the park gifted the visitors possession and eventually they set Stephen O’Donnell free down the right.

He picked out the former St Johnstone striker to punish the error and send Dundee in at the break a goal down.

Cameron

The Dark Blues made a positive start to the second half and went close through Joe Shaughnessy, seeing a header blocked on the line.

The rain had eased and the home side were pushing. Chances began to come with McCowan getting in behind but striking the post from the angle, Robinson unable to finish the rebound.

Cameron heads in for 1-1. Image: SNS
Cameron heads in for 1-1. Image: SNS

The equaliser came on 68 minutes with McCowan finding space to send in an enticing cross to the far post and Cameron was there to head home.

He almost grabbed a second moments later as his cross deflected towards goal but came back off the far post.

The home crowd were in fine voice but there was to be no winner for their side, Lennon Miller going closest for either side with a fierce effort that shaved the upright in the final minute.

Dundee: McCracken 6, Ashcroft 5, Shaughnessy 7, Portales 6 (Mulligan 6, 7), Beck 7, McCowan 7, McGhee 6, Boateng 7, Cameron 8, Robinson 7, Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Tiffoney, Byrne, Pineda, Robertson, Rudden, Anderson.

Star man: Lyall Cameron

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 6,391 (792 away)

Conversation