JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers

Experienced Northern Irishman will become 'number one' amongst Dundee's goalkeepers

New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

As Dundee prepare for life back in the Premiership, Tony Docherty’s 12th signing of the season might be his most important.

Historically, Dundee have been blessed with fine goalkeepers.

Good goalies can win games, bad ones can lose them.

Rab Douglas, Bobby Geddes and Julian Speroni are among the net minders who’ve worn the Dens gloves with real distinction.

Now Trevor Carson has the opportunity to follow in those impressive footsteps.

At 35, the Northern Ireland intentional has the experience required for a challenging season in the Premiership, where the Dee will be tested robustly by significantly more threatening opposition than last season.

Former Dundee goalkeeper Julian Speroni. Image: SNS

Top keepers require more than just athleticism, bravery and positional acumen.

They also need unique strength of character, self-belief and single-mindedness which is incumbent on being the last line of defence, where there’s no one else to blame when danger intrudes.

Organisational skills and robust personality are key requisites in handling the distinctive nature of a position where there’s no hiding place when the brown stuff threatens to hit the fan.

I’d argue that ‘goalkeeper’ is the most important position in any side.

All the pressure a team mounts on the opposition counts for nothing if your keeper flogs cheap goals, as Dundee United fans can readily testify from last season.

There are four goalkeepers on the books at Dundee but, short of injury or loss of form, Carson’s quality will guarantee him the starting berth, with a great opportunity for the others to watch and learn from a senior craftsman in action, both on the pitch and in training.

Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain during Dundee United's clash against Falkirk
Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain at Falkirk. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s return to competitive league action after their disappointing cup exit is the acid test of their new signings and for those seeking to establish themselves as first team regulars.

The first team is the focal point of every club, but ongoing player development in the background is also crucial.

That’s why I think Jim Goodwin’s decision to pull United out of a reserve league which offers no real opportunity for his players to learn and grow is the correct one.

A league without Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts seriously dilutes the quality of opponent needed for young players to test themselves, or for senior pros returning from injury and lay-off to recover competitive sharpness.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal at Falkirk
Kai Fotheringham is amongst the next generation of emerging stars at Dundee United. Image: SNS

It’s far better arranging bounce games against better teams in Scotland and England to ensure the development of the next generation of players than go through the motions in matches affording limited prospects of improvement in fitness levels or tactical appreciation.

Players need to test themselves against the best opponents they can, and so do coaching staff.

It’s the only way to learn and progress – very often by taking a few bloody noses along the way – by facing competitors who are smarter, stronger, and sharper.

Lining up against adversaries who offer few or none of those characteristics is a waste of valuable coaching and playing time and doesn’t advance United’s interests one iota.

Seeking competition at the highest level available is much more sensible.

