Car deliberately set on fire on Dundee road

A car was deliberately set on fire on a Dundee road on Friday morning.

Police were called to the blaze on Happyhillock Road shortly before 2am.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew from the Kingsway were sent out to the scene at 1.35am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a vehicle fire which happened around 1.50am on Friday, 4 August, 2023 in Happyhillock Road.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”