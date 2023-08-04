Dundee Car deliberately set on fire on Dundee road Police were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on Happyhillock Road at around 1.50am on Friday. By Chloe Burrell and James Simpson August 4 2023, 6.09pm Share Car deliberately set on fire on Dundee road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4614700/deliberate-dundee-car-fire/ Copy Link A car was set on fire on Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Street View A car was deliberately set on fire on a Dundee road on Friday morning. Police were called to the blaze on Happyhillock Road shortly before 2am. The fire is being treated as suspicious. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew from the Kingsway were sent out to the scene at 1.35am. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a vehicle fire which happened around 1.50am on Friday, 4 August, 2023 in Happyhillock Road. “The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”