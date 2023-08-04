A9 reopens northbound following vehicle fire near Bankfoot

Motorists faced delays on the A9 north of Bankfoot on Friday due to a vehicle fire.

Police were called to a report of a car on fire between Bankfoot and Birnam at around 5.30pm.

The northbound carriageway was closed but reopened just after 7pm.

There have been no reported injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent two appliances to the scene.

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Friday, 4 August, 2023 we were called to a report of a vehicle fire on the A9 northbound between Bankfoot and Birnam.

“There were no reports of injuries.”