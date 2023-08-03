Why did Dundee United withdraw from SPFL Reserve League?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why did Dundee United withdraw from SPFL Reserve League?

Jim Goodwin believes the second string division 'needs looked at'.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United youngsters in action for the reserve side
Dundee United youngsters in action for the reserve side last term. Image: Dundee United FC / Arwen Moses

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United will reap the rewards from organising their own programme of fixtures after withdrawing from the SPFL Reserve League.

The Tangerines took part in the division — which returned first first time since 2019/20 — last season and finished in third place.

Hibs were crowned champions, while Dundee took fifth spot.

I’ve been inundated with requests for matches over the course of the season, at every club I’ve been at . . . I think this decision will be beneficial.

Jim Goodwin

However, Goodwin has questioned the competitive merits of the league, which does not include Rangers, Celtic, Hearts — all of whom have colt sides in the Lowland League — or Aberdeen.

The United boss also reckons the current format does little to keep out-of-favour senior stars fit and ready for action.

Sadat Anaku and Bryan Mwangi in action for United reserves last term
Sadat Anaku, right, and Bryan Mwangi in action for United reserves last term. Image: Arwen Moses / Dundee United FC

“That (withdrawing from Reserve League) was a decision made purely on a development basis, for our younger players and the fringe first-team players who need minutes,” said Goodwin.

“In the games I watched last season, it was a lot of 16 and 17 year-olds playing against each other. There was no real competition to it.

“It think it needs to be looked at, honestly.

“I see a lot of teams trying to get into the pyramid system or trying to get into the Lowland League, but that bring its own financial implications.

“From our perspective, unless we get to the stage where we can have a “B” team, then I think we are better off running our own programme.”

Inundated

As such, the Terrors will only participate in the SPFL Reserve Cup in the coming campaign — while organising regular hand-picked fixtures for their second string over the course of the season.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United, is pictured at Tannadice
Goodwin, pictured, is no fan of the Reserve League. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “There are a number of teams out there we can organise games with — pretty much every week — and we can make sure those fixtures are far more competitive and far more worthwhile.

“And we can ensure it benefits the younger players and allows the senior players to get the valuable minutes they need.

“I’ve been inundated with requests for matches over the course of the season, at every club I’ve been at, and I think this decision will be beneficial moving forward.”

