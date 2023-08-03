Why did Dundee United withdraw from SPFL Reserve League?

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United will reap the rewards from organising their own programme of fixtures after withdrawing from the SPFL Reserve League.

The Tangerines took part in the division — which returned first first time since 2019/20 — last season and finished in third place.

Hibs were crowned champions, while Dundee took fifth spot.

I’ve been inundated with requests for matches over the course of the season, at every club I’ve been at . . . I think this decision will be beneficial. Jim Goodwin

However, Goodwin has questioned the competitive merits of the league, which does not include Rangers, Celtic, Hearts — all of whom have colt sides in the Lowland League — or Aberdeen.

The United boss also reckons the current format does little to keep out-of-favour senior stars fit and ready for action.

“That (withdrawing from Reserve League) was a decision made purely on a development basis, for our younger players and the fringe first-team players who need minutes,” said Goodwin.

“In the games I watched last season, it was a lot of 16 and 17 year-olds playing against each other. There was no real competition to it.

“It think it needs to be looked at, honestly.

“I see a lot of teams trying to get into the pyramid system or trying to get into the Lowland League, but that bring its own financial implications.

“From our perspective, unless we get to the stage where we can have a “B” team, then I think we are better off running our own programme.”

Inundated

As such, the Terrors will only participate in the SPFL Reserve Cup in the coming campaign — while organising regular hand-picked fixtures for their second string over the course of the season.

Goodwin continued: “There are a number of teams out there we can organise games with — pretty much every week — and we can make sure those fixtures are far more competitive and far more worthwhile.

“And we can ensure it benefits the younger players and allows the senior players to get the valuable minutes they need.

“I’ve been inundated with requests for matches over the course of the season, at every club I’ve been at, and I think this decision will be beneficial moving forward.”