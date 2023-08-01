Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup formats are revealed

There is guaranteed to be one Dundee derby this season — when the city rivals face each other in the 2023/24 SPFL Reserve Cup.

With a division separating the clubs, and both eliminated at the group phase of the Viaplay Cup, the only potential for a first competitive showdown since April 2022 comes from the Scottish Cup.

However, their respective second strings will face off at Whitton Park on October 2 after Dundee and United were both drawn in Group B of the tournament, along with Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk.

The Dark Blues will also participate in the SPFL Reserve League, with Dunfermline — Reserve Cup finalists last term — joining the division this season and United dropping out.

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to announce the format of this season’s cinch Reserve League and Reserve Cup following a detailed consultation with participating clubs.

“All SPFL clubs were invited to take part and we are delighted that 13 clubs have chosen to do so this season.”