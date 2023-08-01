Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup formats are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup formats are revealed

United will face the Dee in October

By Alan Temple
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee also took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park last season. Image: George Cran.

There is guaranteed to be one Dundee derby this season — when the city rivals face each other in the 2023/24 SPFL Reserve Cup.

With a division separating the clubs, and both eliminated at the group phase of the Viaplay Cup, the only potential for a first competitive showdown since April 2022 comes from the Scottish Cup.

However, their respective second strings will face off at Whitton Park on October 2 after Dundee and United were both drawn in Group B of the tournament, along with Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk.

Jack Wilkie captaining Dundee Reserves
Jack Wilkie captained Dundee Reserves in their last outing against United at this level. Image: George Cran.

The Dark Blues will also participate in the SPFL Reserve League, with Dunfermline — Reserve Cup finalists last term — joining the division this season and United dropping out.

Invite

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to announce the format of this season’s cinch Reserve League and Reserve Cup following a detailed consultation with participating clubs.

The sides participating in the SPFL Reserve League and Reserve Cup
The participating League and Cup sides. Image: SPFL

“All SPFL clubs were invited to take part and we are delighted that 13 clubs have chosen to do so this season.”

