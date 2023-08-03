Crieff father-and-son told stay away from neighbours or face arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff father-and-son told stay away from neighbours or face arrest

Peter Roy Snr, 85, and his 56-year-old son, also Peter, engaged in a course of conduct against James and Sylvia Sutherland at their home in Madderty, near Crieff.

By Jamie Buchan
A father-and-son have been ordered to stay away from their neighbours after a long-standing land dispute led to a five-month campaign of stalking and harassment.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Roy Snr set up a camera on a tree pointed at his neighbour’s ground, entered their land and stared at Mrs Sutherland as she hung out her washing.

He also drove a tractor over the disputed area of woodland between their homes and dumped a trailer at his neighbour’s gate for several days.

Roy Jnr pled guilty to his involvement in the course of conduct between April 1 and September 27, 2021, including shouting, swearing and kicking the Sutherlands’ door.

The campaign caused Mrs Sutherland fear and alarm, the court heard.

Now the pair, both of Craigmuir Farm, have been told to stay away from the couple for one year or face arrest.

10-metre ban

Sheriff Gillian Wade told them: “I am imposing a non-harassment order.

“You cannot go near your neighbours or their property. If you do, you could be uplifted by police.

“I think this is the best way of stopping this sort of thing happening again.”

Roy Jnr asked: “Does this mean I can’t walk round the village?”

Sheriff Wade replied: “Of course you can walk round the village but you must not go near them.

“We saw on the video (played during the trial) you going up their driveway. You can’t do anything like that.

“Also, you should not go within 10 metres of the radius of their house.”

Roy Jnr said: “He can’t stop me walking through the (disputed) wood with my dog, because he doesn’t own that wood. Nobody does.”

Neighbourly dispute

The court heard of “bad blood” between the two families over a patch of woodland near their farms.

Representing himself during the trial, Roy Snr said: “If they would leave folk alone, that would be better.”

Asked by Sheriff Wade if the Sutherlands might say that about him, he replied: “I’ve been on that ground before he had nappies on his backside.

“I’ve been there since the 1970s. I used to run pigs through it.”

Jail time

Earlier this year, Roy Snr was sentenced to two months in jail over an aging and ongoing feud with Perth and Kinross Council.

He left oil drums filled with pig waste at the roadside as part of a dirty protest against the local authority, who he claimed should have helped him repair his “uninhabitable” home which he was eventually forced to surrender to his pigs.

The farmer was served an abatement notice, banning him from depositing the barrels in public.

Originally sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work in 2019, Roy Snr returned to the dock in June and admitted he had not completed his workload.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

