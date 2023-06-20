Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute

Perth Sheriff Court heard Roy Snr set up a camera on a tree pointed at their grounds, entered their land and stared at his neighbour hanging up washing.

By Jamie Buchan
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An 85-year-old pig farmer who was last month jailed over a long-standing feud with Perth and Kinross Council has now been convicted of stalking his neighbours.

Peter Roy Snr was found guilty of engaging in a course of conduct against James and Sylvia Sutherland at their home in Madderty, near Crieff.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Roy Snr set up a camera on a tree pointed at their grounds, entered their land and stared at Mrs Sutherland as she was hanging out her washing.

He also drove a tractor over a disputed area of land and dumped a trailer by his neighbour’s gate for several days.

The five-month campaign caused Mrs Sutherland, 63, fear or alarm, the court heard.

Peter Roy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Roy’s 56-year-old son, also Peter, pled guilty to his involvement in the course of conduct between April 1 and September 27, 2021, including shouting, swearing and kicking the Sutherlands’ door.

The pair, both of Craigmuir Farm, Madderty, will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told them: “I need to ensure that the Roys and the Sutherlands keep away from each other as much as possible”.

Bad blood

The court heard of “bad blood” between the two families over a disputed woodland near the farms.

During the trial, Roy Snr accepted some of his actions but said he did not intend to cause alarm.

He agreed he walked over his neighbours’ lawn at St David’s Farm “once in a blue moon” and said he drove his tractor back and forth over a piece of woodland to level it off.

Roy Snr described Mr and Mrs Sutherland as “play acting” when they gave evidence against him.

The Roys’ home at Madderty.

“If they would leave folk alone, that would be better,” he said.

Asked by Sheriff Wade if the Sutherlands might say that about him, he replied: “I’ve been on that ground before he had nappies on his backside.”

He added: “I’ve been there since the 1970s.

“I used to run pigs through it. I was in that wood before he was there.”

‘This cannot continue’

Sheriff Wade questioned whether the Roys’ conduct was criminal or just “really annoying and unneighbourly” behaviour as a result of a land dispute.

Having found Roy Snr guilty, she told the father-and-son: “I’m aware that there is a long history of conflict between yourselves and the Sutherlands.

“You both have to accept, whether you like it or not, that Mrs Sutherland was very affected by this course of conduct.

“This dispute has to be brought to an end and this behaviour cannot continue.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Deferring sentencing until next month, the sheriff added: “This is pretty low level offending but it is causing upset.

“This is not something I’m going to send anyone to jail over but I am looking at some sort of order that will require you to keep away from the Sutherlands.”

Jail time

Roy Snr was last month sentenced to eight weeks in jail over an aging and ongoing feud with local council bosses.

He left poo-packed oil drums at the roadside in a dirty protest against Perth and Kinross Council, who he claimed should have helped him repair his “uninhabitable” home, which he was eventually forced to surrender to his pigs.

The farmer was served an abatement notice, banning him from depositing the barrels in public.

Originally sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work in 2019, Roy Snr returned to the dock and admitted he had not completed his workload.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation students to receive 'pennies' back from tens of thousands invested
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like the Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…
Taff and Toby Jeffery on stage.
Family affair as Perth music legend Taff Jeffery, 82, releases album with son
Chris Kane and Stevie May.
Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.
Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle