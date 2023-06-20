Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on ‘difficult’ Nicola Sturgeon arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on ‘difficult’ Nicola Sturgeon arrest

The social justice secretary admits the arrest of her former boss has resulted in a challenging period for the party.

By Poppy Watson
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville launched a new Social Security Scotland initiative in Dundee on Monday. Image: Scottish Government.

Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest has led to a challenging period for the SNP and those who worked with the former first minister.

The social justice secretary made the comments while in Dundee on Monday to launch a new public-facing space in Social Security Scotland’s head office, where she met with service users.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon was questioned for more than seven hours as part of a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

She was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Shirley-Anne Somerville speaking to service users at a Social Security Scotland launch event.
Ms Somerville met with service users at the Social Security Scotland public-facing space launch event. Image: Scottish Government.

Ms Sturgeon has since declared her innocence and says she intends to be back in the Scottish Parliament this week.

Ms Somerville, who represents Dunfermline, told The Courier it was tough for her and her colleagues to see the events involving their old boss unfolding.

She said: “Clearly, this is a difficult time for the SNP and a difficult time for us, knowing Nicola personally.

“But the first minister is determined that we focus on what is important to the people of Scotland.

“For example, we’ve got (Social Security Scotland) which is delivering social security here in Scotland, and we’ve got the First Minister detailing a new constitution.”

Ms Somerville ‘looking forward’ to independence convention in Dundee

Mr Yousaf unveiled plans to introduce a written constitution if the country becomes independent at a launch event in Glasgow on Monday.

Proposals for the document, which would set out the rights of citizens, include allowing workers to strike and a guarantee healthcare is “free at the point of need”.

It comes ahead of a special independence convention which will be held at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday.

Ms Somerville insists the government remains razor-focused on independence, despite the ongoing SNP crisis.

The former education secretary added: “(The constitution) is important because it has got things like a right to food, it has aspects around the right to adequate housing, it can ensure that you don’t have anti-trade union laws so that you have a right to strike.

“These are differences that you can only get with independence, and that is why independence matters on day-to-day issues.

Humza Yousaf holding a copy of the new written constitution at a launch event in Glasgow.
First Minister Humza Yousaf unveiled plans for a written constitution at a launch event in Glasgow. Image: Scottish Government/Flickr.

“That is why our constitution matters, because it is about your rights and it’s about rights that are getting taken away by the UK government right now – and that won’t change under a labour government either.”

Asked whether she is concerned that Ms Sturgeon’s arrest will detract from the matter of independence at next week’s conference, she said: “I am really looking forward to what’s happening in Dundee this weekend and to see what the discussion is amongst SNP members.”

‘Families are really struggling’

Ms Somerville, who lives in North Queensferry with her husband and two children, is  responsible for tackling poverty in Scotland in her new cabinet secretary role.

Does she see these social justice issues in her own community?

Ms Somerville said: “In every community in Scotland there is poverty – there are families struggling.

“The UK government has unfortunately got us into a position where they are withdrawing support, for example in people’s energy bills.

“We are seeing Universal Credit not matching the levels that it should be to be able to give people that level of support.

“We are doing what we can in the Scottish Government in terms of introducing the Scottish child payment.”

The Social Security Scotland office building on Dundee's waterfront.
The public will be able to access face-to-face services at Social Security Scotland for the first time. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Scottish child payment, one of the devolved benefits offered by Social Security Scotland, is a weekly payment of £25 that families can get for every child under the age of 16 in their care.

Ms Somerville added: “I would encourage everybody in Courier country to see if they’re entitled to the Scottish child payment, and get in touch.

“That support is out there – because there are families that are really, really struggling.”

The new drop-in space in Social Security Scotland’s waterfront building will allow members of the community to access face-to-face services for the first time, including general advice and signposting on benefits.

