Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘I am certain that I have done nothing wrong’

The former first minister told journalists she intends to return to the Scottish Parliament this week following her arrest last Sunday.

By Adele Merson
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has returned to her Glasgow home after temporarily moving out following her arrest. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “done nothing wrong” as she returned to her home for the first time since her arrest last Sunday.

The former first minister told journalists she intends to be back at the Scottish Parliament early this week when she would make herself available for questions.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested on June 11 and questioned for more than seven hours in connection with a police probe into SNP finances.

She was released later that day without charge pending further investigation but had temporarily moved out of her Glasgow home.

Nicola Sturgeon back home after being arrested

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, she said: “I am certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“For now, I intend to go home, catch up with some family.

“I know I’m a public figure, I accept what comes with that, but I’m also a human being that’s entitled to a bit of privacy.”

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside her home in Uddingston, Glasgow, following her arrest last week in the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Image: PA.
Asked if she has considered stepping back from the SNP, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I’m going to assert today.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf has heard calls to have his predecessor suspended, and there have been reports of him telling MSPs to back Ms Sturgeon or leave the party.

SNP insiders have raised concerns that a highly anticipated special conference on independence will be overshadowed by the Ms Sturgeon’s arrest.

Operation Branchform – the police investigation into the party’s finances – centred on £600,000 crowdfunded from members for an independence campaign.

Ms Sturgeon’s arrest was the third relating to the police probe, after her husband – and former party chief executive – Peter Murrell and ex-treasurer Colin Beattie.

Both men were also released without charge pending further investigation.

