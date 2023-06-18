Shopkeeper ‘blown away’ as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shopkeeper ‘blown away’ as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store

Graffiti artist Syke has paid homage to Khalid Mirza ahead of the closure of his store.

By James Simpson
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
A Dundee shopkeeper has been “blown away” by a graffiti portrait to mark his retirement.

The painting of Khalid Mirza, who runs Mirza & Co on Arbroath Road, was unveiled by street artist Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – on Friday.

It comes just days before Khalid, 69, closes his store for final time after 40 years.

The mural on Robertson Street was designed from a picture supplied by Khalid’s son, Danny Mirza.

Syke, who has been a regular customer of the shop, reached out to Danny about doing the design.

Khalid Mirza mural on Robertson Street, Dundee. Image: Syke

Customer for over 20 years

He said: “I’ve lived in the Ellengowan area for such a longtime and we’ve always used Mirza’s store.

“He’s seen my family grow-up, I’ll take bad not seeing the store there in the years to come.

“Khalid has been a constant presence in the neighbourhood, with that I just thought he was deserving of a mural.

“I reached out to Danny and got a picture of him to base the design on.

“I don’t think Khalid knows how well known he is in Dundee and how loved he is.

“It’s been great reading all the comments on social media about people’s memories of Khalid and the store.”

Mirza and Co, on Arbroath Road.
Mirza & Co.

Whilst Khalid is getting ready to wind-down for closing next week he praised Syke for the design.

‘The boy has got some talent’

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the mural, I was shown it first on the phone and I was completely blown away by it.

“I got a chance to go down and see it on Saturday after my shift. Danny had supplied a picture of me from about 10 years ago.

“It’s on the side of the wall near the Taybank Medical Centre.

“I’ve read some of on social media about the mural as well and they’ve been really nice.

“The boy (Syke) has got some talent, it’s really life-like.”

Plans have already been approved to convert Mirza & Co store into a residential property.

