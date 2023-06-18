Shopkeeper ‘blown away’ as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store

A Dundee shopkeeper has been “blown away” by a graffiti portrait to mark his retirement.

The painting of Khalid Mirza, who runs Mirza & Co on Arbroath Road, was unveiled by street artist Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – on Friday.

It comes just days before Khalid, 69, closes his store for final time after 40 years.

The mural on Robertson Street was designed from a picture supplied by Khalid’s son, Danny Mirza.

Syke, who has been a regular customer of the shop, reached out to Danny about doing the design.

Customer for over 20 years

He said: “I’ve lived in the Ellengowan area for such a longtime and we’ve always used Mirza’s store.

“He’s seen my family grow-up, I’ll take bad not seeing the store there in the years to come.

“Khalid has been a constant presence in the neighbourhood, with that I just thought he was deserving of a mural.

“I reached out to Danny and got a picture of him to base the design on.

“I don’t think Khalid knows how well known he is in Dundee and how loved he is.

“It’s been great reading all the comments on social media about people’s memories of Khalid and the store.”

Whilst Khalid is getting ready to wind-down for closing next week he praised Syke for the design.

‘The boy has got some talent’

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the mural, I was shown it first on the phone and I was completely blown away by it.

“I got a chance to go down and see it on Saturday after my shift. Danny had supplied a picture of me from about 10 years ago.

“It’s on the side of the wall near the Taybank Medical Centre.

“I’ve read some of on social media about the mural as well and they’ve been really nice.

“The boy (Syke) has got some talent, it’s really life-like.”

Plans have already been approved to convert Mirza & Co store into a residential property.