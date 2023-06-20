More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser

A series of crimes committed by Ethan Cartwright was related to the court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
A Fife brute who carried out a shocking campaign of violence against a former partner has been jailed for more than four years.

Ethan Cartwright, 24, previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour which included seizing the woman by the throat and restricting her breathing, headbutting and punching her in the face, kneeing her in the head, grabbing her mouth and nose, and biting her on the leg.

The offending took place between November 6 2020 and November 11 2022 at properties in Dunfermline and elsewhere.

Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Cartwright for four years and four months at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Repeated attacks

At an earlier hearing, procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the court that on an occasion in March 2021 Cartwright compressed the woman’s throat from behind and “grabbed her mouth and nose”.

The following month the woman was putting on makeup and Cartwright suddenly attacked her and again compressed her throat, “almost causing her to pass out,” before punching her in the face.

Ms McManus said on another occasion in February 2021 he pinned his victim up against a fence “for some 20 minutes” in Dunfermline’s Rex Park.

As the woman shouted and screamed for help, a witness who tried to stop him recorded a video of the incident.

The court heard about another two occasions last year in which the woman recalled being kneed in the face by Cartwright.

On occasions in late 2020 he bit her on her inner thigh and headbutted her.

Cartwright previously pled guilty to two other charges.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting and swearing and challenging members of the public to a fight and pulling a knife out of his pocket at Kirkgate, Dunfermline, on October 21 last year.

He also admitted being unlawfully in possession of the knife.

