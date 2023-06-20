More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser

A Fife brute who carried out a shocking campaign of violence against a former partner has been jailed for more than four years.

Ethan Cartwright, 24, previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour which included seizing the woman by the throat and restricting her breathing, headbutting and punching her in the face, kneeing her in the head, grabbing her mouth and nose, and biting her on the leg.

The offending took place between November 6 2020 and November 11 2022 at properties in Dunfermline and elsewhere.

Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Cartwright for four years and four months at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Repeated attacks

At an earlier hearing, procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the court that on an occasion in March 2021 Cartwright compressed the woman’s throat from behind and “grabbed her mouth and nose”.

The following month the woman was putting on makeup and Cartwright suddenly attacked her and again compressed her throat, “almost causing her to pass out,” before punching her in the face.

Ms McManus said on another occasion in February 2021 he pinned his victim up against a fence “for some 20 minutes” in Dunfermline’s Rex Park.

As the woman shouted and screamed for help, a witness who tried to stop him recorded a video of the incident.

The court heard about another two occasions last year in which the woman recalled being kneed in the face by Cartwright.

On occasions in late 2020 he bit her on her inner thigh and headbutted her.

Cartwright previously pled guilty to two other charges.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting and swearing and challenging members of the public to a fight and pulling a knife out of his pocket at Kirkgate, Dunfermline, on October 21 last year.

He also admitted being unlawfully in possession of the knife.

