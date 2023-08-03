Lorraine Kelly praises ‘lovely’ new song by Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly praises ‘lovely’ new song by Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes

The barber shop owner is releasing a track about his daughter Bonnie.

By Poppy Watson
Cammy Barnes previously appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show
Cammy Barnes previously appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show., Image: Cammy Barnes

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has praised a “lovely” new song by a Britain’s Got Talent star from Fife.

Cammy Barnes, who owns barber shops in Methil and Anstruther, made it to the semi-final of the talent competition in June.

Now the 32-year-old, who already has more than 18,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, has revealed his new song on social media.

Dedicated to his daughter Bonnie, the heartfelt tune describes how he would give his life for her and will always fight for her.

Sharing the song with her 700,000 followers on X – formerly Twitter – Lorraine said: “This is lovely.”

Cammy, a former Kirkland High School pupil, posted: “’I’m releasing new music.

“I wrote a song for my beautiful daughter Bonnie!

“Tthis song will totally resonate with parents.

“Please get behind this song by pre-saving!

“This will help give it the best possible chance at success.”

Fans hail ‘amazing’ new Cammy Barnes song

It seems lots of fans agree with Lorraine about the track.

George Singh said: “Absolutely amazing voice.”

Moira Venters wrote: “Beautiful song.”

Kirsten Wyllie commented: “I bloody love this, thank you for sharing. Already on pre-save.”

Cammy appeared on Lorraine’s TV show in May when he got a selfie with the star – calling her the “Queen of Scotland”.

Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent
Cammy Barnes at his Britain’s Got Talent audition. Image: Cammy Barnes

He also revealed to The Courier that Bonnie was the inspiration behind him entering BGT.

Cammy gave a powerful rendition of Dougie Maclean’s song Caledonia when he appeared in the BGT semi-final.

Despite earning rave reviews from the judges, the singer narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

He has since been playing his own gigs including a slot at the Belladrum festival at the weekend.

