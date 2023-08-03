Lorraine Kelly praises ‘lovely’ new song by Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has praised a “lovely” new song by a Britain’s Got Talent star from Fife.

Cammy Barnes, who owns barber shops in Methil and Anstruther, made it to the semi-final of the talent competition in June.

Now the 32-year-old, who already has more than 18,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, has revealed his new song on social media.

Dedicated to his daughter Bonnie, the heartfelt tune describes how he would give his life for her and will always fight for her.

Sharing the song with her 700,000 followers on X – formerly Twitter – Lorraine said: “This is lovely.”

Cammy, a former Kirkland High School pupil, posted: “’I’m releasing new music.

“I wrote a song for my beautiful daughter Bonnie!

“Tthis song will totally resonate with parents.

“Please get behind this song by pre-saving!

“This will help give it the best possible chance at success.”

Fans hail ‘amazing’ new Cammy Barnes song

It seems lots of fans agree with Lorraine about the track.

George Singh said: “Absolutely amazing voice.”

Moira Venters wrote: “Beautiful song.”

Kirsten Wyllie commented: “I bloody love this, thank you for sharing. Already on pre-save.”

Cammy appeared on Lorraine’s TV show in May when he got a selfie with the star – calling her the “Queen of Scotland”.

He also revealed to The Courier that Bonnie was the inspiration behind him entering BGT.

Cammy gave a powerful rendition of Dougie Maclean’s song Caledonia when he appeared in the BGT semi-final.

Despite earning rave reviews from the judges, the singer narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

He has since been playing his own gigs including a slot at the Belladrum festival at the weekend.