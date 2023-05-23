Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife barber says birth of daughter inspired Britain’s Got Talent bid

Cammy Barnes, from Methil, received a standing ovation from all four judges on Saturday night's show.

By Chloe Burrell
Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent
Cammy Barnes at his Britain's Got Talent audition. Image: Cammy Barnes

A singing Fife barber who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent says the birth of his daughter inspired him to chase his dream.

Cammy Barnes, 32, from Methil, appeared on the ITV show on Saturday night and received a standing ovation from all four judges.

After getting off to a nervous start, Cammy – who owns shops in Methil and Anstruther – was handed a second chance and went on to impress with his rendition of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo.

He now goes into the next round of the contest.

The singer also appeared on Lorraine on Monday morning, when the TV presenter told Cammy she loves that he sings in a Scottish accent.

Cammy says his phone has been so hot since his appearance that he could “fry an egg on the back of it”.

Revealing the inspiration behind him entering the show, the former Kirkland High School pupil says daughter Bonnie has become the “light of my life” since her arrival.

He told The Courier: “Music has been my life for as long as I can remember and the dream is to be a full time singer/songwriter.

Cammy Barnes and Lorraine Kelly.
Cammy with Lorraine Kelly. Image: Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes on the set of Lorraine
Cammy on the set of Lorraine. Image: Cammy Barnes

“I have very recently become a dad, she is called Bonnie and is the light of my life.

“Becoming a dad gave me the push to chase my dream as I want to be able to give her every opportunity possible while pursuing my dream.”

Cammy also described what it was like to receive a standing ovation from the four Britain’s Got Talent judges, with Bruno Tonioli telling him that he “sang with his heart”.

‘Surreal’ response from Britain’s Got Talent judges

Cammy said: “It felt very surreal receiving a standing ovation from the judges.

“After working so hard for so long chasing my dream, it was amazing to have that recognised and have approval from the judges.

“It was a very overwhelming and emotional moment and one that I will never forget.

Cammy Barnes pictured on the Fife coast
Cammy is the owner of two Fife barber shops. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To have people react in such a positive way to you performing just gives you that fire back to keep going and push it even further the next time – there’s nothing better than watching people enjoy what you do.”

Cammy revealed on the show he had travelled to the audition on his own after keeping it a secret from his family.

Earlier this year, The Courier reported on how the emerging star had chopped the hair of the Scottish rugby team less than 24 hours before he sang on the Murrayfield turf ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

‘I have big plans for the coming weeks’

Cammy has also toured with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tom Walker, as well as reaching number one in the World Music iTunes chart with his debut single in 2019.

He trained at the Aberdeen City Music School and the National Centre of Excellence in Plockton, and once considered joining the Army.

However, as his application progressed, he secured a job within the second cast of the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch production.

Fife barber Cammy on stage.
Cammy is no stranger to performing. Image: Alan Peebles

Cammy added: “Being part of the show is very surreal but so exciting and I am more than ready to take on these next few weeks ahead and give it everything I have – I am so ready for it.

“Stay tuned in and watch out for me, I have big plans for the coming weeks.”

The next episode of Britain’s Got Talent will air on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

Conversation

