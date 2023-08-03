FAN VIEW (from Spain): Can Raith Rovers carry buzz from Las Palmas link into Championship campaign?

Much has been made of the changes across the club at Stark’s Park.

One of the areas to have really kicked on over the summer is how Raith Rovers make use of social media.

The “You Belong” campaign has succeded in sourcing fans to help out with everything from volunteering for odd jobs to creating signing graphics and has been reflected in recent season-ticket sales.

Their most recent viral sensation is their new away kit that celebrates the centenary of when the Rovers team was shipwrecked on a European tour.

Since the release of the shirt – which has a silhouette of Gran Canaria embossed on the front – Raith have been having a bit of a back-and-forth with Spanish club Las Palmas and an invitation for a friendly has been extended.

Courier Sport got the view of Spanish-based Rovers fan supporter Carol Alison Smith ahead of the Scottish Championship kick-off this weekend.

A far-from-standard pre-season

The last few weeks as a Raith supporter have been, I am gonna be honest here, un poco extraña.

When you start the season looking at ways to get to train, bike and boat to Gran Canaria from your home in Barcelona for the next year’s “tour”, you know this is no normal season.

Where to start with the buzz around the club? Social media exploding with a certain contract extension announcement, a home kit that flies off the shelves, Raith Empire biscuits available at the pie stand – the feeling in Kirkcaldy is maravilloso.

So much you can feel it in Spain… and read about it. In Spanish, in Mundo Deportivo, and see the tweets for the Spanish Embassy, watch videos from “Paquito”, articles from La Liga media, comments from Forbes Sport money, Spanish tweets about Raith, Las Palmas fans touring Stark’s Park…

The list of cosas goes on. It seems everyone is talking about, and I quote Forbes: “Raith Rovers, a lowly side from Scotland’s second division”.

I’m aware that I have offended a few Raith Rovers fans with the word “lowly” in this article description. It was a clumsy and unnecessary choice of language. I’m sorry about that. https://t.co/E5AhTKjLNH — Henry Flynn (@quiqueflynn5) August 1, 2023

The new away kit certainly created a stir. The story of a club, a shipwreck and a pre-season tour 100 years ago put into one football top and that top has taken over the world – well, Kirkcaldy to Las Palmas at least.

Being a Scottish football fan in Barcelona you don’t tend to see much Raith Rovers Spanish crossover, but my word that has changed.

In the last few weeks, I have seen more about the club I love in Spanish than in the previous 17 years I have lived here in Spain. The amazing tweets and connections with the Las Palmas fans has been a joy to watch, and to be part of.

📣 A message from our Las Palmas visitors. Another buzzing day at Stark’s Park and only four days left until the league campaign begins. 💛💙#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/MkkjV2rGJT — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) August 1, 2023

But what about Raith Rovers going into the 2023/24 Championship?

I suppose the big question is can on-the-pitch match off-the-pitch?

Pre-season has seen no defeats and I think you can see a team building and growing into something positive.

Seeing Euan Murray back and his positive interview on Raith TV, The Famous Liam Dick and his contract, gives the fans’ new favourite goalie Kevin Dabrowski a solid defence.

The middle of the park has already seen a goal from Josh Mullin. Hopefully this a sign that goals are going to be coming from all over.

Up front we all want to see scoring from club legend Lewis Vaughan. The signings through the summer appear to be working and from the back to the front the team looks fantástico.

As for the season ahead, I won’t be shouting “Come on Rovers!”, I will be gritando “¡VAMOS ROVERS, VAMOS!”.