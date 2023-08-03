FAN VIEW (from Spain): Can Raith Rovers carry buzz from Las Palmas link into Championship campaign?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FAN VIEW (from Spain): Can Raith Rovers carry buzz from Las Palmas link into Championship campaign?

After the Stark's Park club has improved much of what they do off the field, can they do the same on the pitch going into the new league season?

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers got off to a good start in their new home kit with a bonus-point win over Kilmarnock. Images: SNS and Raith Rovers.
Much has been made of the changes across the club at Stark’s Park.

One of the areas to have really kicked on over the summer is how Raith Rovers make use of social media.

The “You Belong” campaign has succeded in sourcing fans to help out with everything from volunteering for odd jobs to creating signing graphics and has been reflected in recent season-ticket sales.

Their most recent viral sensation is their new away kit that celebrates the centenary of when the Rovers team was shipwrecked on a European tour.

Since the release of the shirt – which has a silhouette of Gran Canaria embossed on the front – Raith have been having a bit of a back-and-forth with Spanish club Las Palmas and an invitation for a friendly has been extended.

Courier Sport got the view of Spanish-based Rovers fan supporter Carol Alison Smith ahead of the Scottish Championship kick-off this weekend.

A far-from-standard pre-season

The last few weeks as a Raith supporter have been, I am gonna be honest here, un poco extraña.

When you start the season looking at ways to get to train, bike and boat to Gran Canaria from your home in Barcelona for the next year’s “tour”, you know this is no normal season.

Raith Rovers celebrate Liam Dick’s goal versus Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Where to start with the buzz around the club? Social media exploding with a certain contract extension announcement, a home kit that flies off the shelves, Raith Empire biscuits available at the pie stand – the feeling in Kirkcaldy is maravilloso.

So much you can feel it in Spain… and read about it. In Spanish, in Mundo Deportivo, and see the tweets for the Spanish Embassy, watch videos from “Paquito”, articles from La Liga media, comments from Forbes Sport money, Spanish tweets about Raith, Las Palmas fans touring Stark’s Park…

The list of cosas goes on. It seems everyone is talking about, and I quote Forbes: “Raith Rovers, a lowly side from Scotland’s second division”.

The new away kit certainly created a stir. The story of a club, a shipwreck and a pre-season tour 100 years ago put into one football top and that top has taken over the world – well, Kirkcaldy to Las Palmas at least.

Being a Scottish football fan in Barcelona you don’t tend to see much Raith Rovers Spanish crossover, but my word that has changed.

In the last few weeks, I have seen more about the club I love in Spanish than in the previous 17 years I have lived here in Spain. The amazing tweets and connections with the Las Palmas fans has been a joy to watch, and to be part of.

But what about Raith Rovers going into the 2023/24 Championship?

I suppose the big question is can on-the-pitch match off-the-pitch?

Pre-season has seen no defeats and I think you can see a team building and growing into something positive.

Seeing Euan Murray back and his positive interview on Raith TV, The Famous Liam Dick and his contract, gives the fans’ new favourite goalie Kevin Dabrowski a solid defence.

Euan Murray signed a two-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

The middle of the park has already seen a goal from Josh Mullin. Hopefully this a sign that goals are going to be coming from all over.

Up front we all want to see scoring from club legend Lewis Vaughan. The signings through the summer appear to be working and from the back to the front the team looks fantástico.

As for the season ahead, I won’t be shouting “Come on Rovers!”, I will be gritando¡VAMOS ROVERS, VAMOS!”.

